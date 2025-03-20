Receivabull Joins Ark Innovation Accelerator to Revolutionize Revenue-Based Funding

Receivabull Logo

Fintech Innovator to Leverage Tampa Bay’s Premier Accelerator Program Ahead of Platform Launch

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, FL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Receivabull , a trailblazing fintech startup specializing in receivables-based funding solutions, is proud to announce its participation in the Spring 2025 cohort of the Ark Innovation Accelerator . This strategic move, just a few months ahead of its highly anticipated platform launch, positions Receivabull to redefine the revenue-based funding industry by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology.The Ark Innovation Accelerator is a collaborative initiative between Ark Invest and the Tampa Bay Innovation Center, designed to help early-stage B2B startups succeed in the market. Located at the ARK Innovation Center in downtown St. Petersburg, Florida, the program provides state-of-the-art resources, mentorship, and a 12-week curriculum focused on achieving product-market fit.Receivabull is participating alongside nine other local startups in this esteemed cohort, gaining access to a 150-person event center, an innovation lab, a mixed reality studio, and coworking spaces to further develop its groundbreaking platform.“We’re thrilled to partner with the Ark Innovation Accelerator as we prepare to launch a platform that transforms how revenue-based funders operate,” said Scott Goldman, CEO of Receivabull.“This opportunity accelerates our mission to deliver smarter liquidity solutions and scalable tools, leveraging AI and blockchain to unlock new possibilities for the industry.”A Bold Vision for Revenue-Based FundingReceivabull stands out as an innovator in fintech, addressing critical gaps in receivables-based funding.Unlike traditional financing models, Receivabull empowers funders—businesses that provide capital based on future revenue streams—with advanced technology to streamline cash flow tied to receivables. The result? Faster funding cycles, enhanced liquidity, and scalable operations for funders and their clients.Participation in the Ark Innovation Accelerator amplifies Receivabull’s impact through:- Product Refinement – Tailoring its platform to solve real-world challenges like delayed liquidity and complex receivables management, validated through direct engagement with industry stakeholders.-Strategic Partnerships – Access to a network of mentors, experts, and potential collaborators to expand its reach and drive adoption among funding providers.-Advanced Facilities – Leveraging the ARK Innovation Center’s state-of-the-art labs to prototype innovative features and accelerate development timelines.- B2B Expertise – Customized support to navigate lengthy sales cycles and stakeholder complexity, ensuring a seamless onboarding experience for clients.Transforming the IndustryReceivabull’s accelerator-backed launch promises to disrupt the status quo in revenue-based funding. By harnessing blockchain technology, the platform delivers faster access to capital, reduces cash flow bottlenecks, and enables funders to scale efficiently. This innovation positions Receivabull as a market leader, challenging outdated financing models and setting new industry standards.For example, a funder struggling with slow liquidity could use Receivabull to unlock funds in days rather than weeks, fueling growth for both the funder and their clients. With the backing of Ark Invest and the Tampa Bay Innovation Center, Receivabull aims to create a ripple effect of empowerment across the revenue-based funding ecosystem.What’s NextOver the next few months, Receivabull will roll out a beta version of its platform, forge critical partnerships, and fine-tune its technology to ensure a transformative launch. This aggressive roadmap signals a shift toward tech-driven solutions that will redefine the revenue-based funding landscape.“We’re not just building a platform; we’re redefining how revenue-based funders operate,” added George Rajah, Receivabull’s COO.“With the Ark Innovation Accelerator’s support, we’re confident in our ability to lead this change.”Get InvolvedReceivabull invites revenue-based funders interested in streamlining liquidity or scaling operations to explore its innovative solutions that can transform their businesses.Visit receivabull.com for more information and to connect with the team.About ReceivabullReceivabull is a fintech innovator revolutionizing revenue-based financing through AI-driven automation and blockchain technology. By providing a tokenized liquidity platform, Receivabull empowers funders with seamless capital access, enhanced transparency, and scalable funding solutions. Committed to unlocking liquidity and optimizing capital efficiency, Receivabull is set to launch a groundbreaking platform that redefines the industry standard.Learn more at receivabull.com.About the Ark Innovation AcceleratorThe Ark Innovation Accelerator, a partnership between Ark Invest and the Tampa Bay Innovation Center, fosters early-stage B2B startups in fields like FinTech, AI, and Blockchain. Located at the ARK Innovation Center in St. Petersburg, Florida, the program equips entrepreneurs with the tools, mentorship, and facilities needed to launch and scale innovative products.Visit tampabayinnovationcenter.com for details.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.