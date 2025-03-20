Scorpius Space Launch Company’s Advanced Cryogenic Tanks successfully complete mission

Scorpius Space Launch Company Pressurrmaxx tank completed it's lunar mission once again.

The Scorpius Space Launch Company provides the propulsion system for the Landing of Intuitive Machines' Athena Lunar Lander

TORRANCE, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Scorpius Space Launch Company (SSLC) proudly announces its pivotal role in the IM-2 lunar mission. SSLC was chosen again to provide the cryogenic state-of-the-art propellant tank system for the Intuitive Machines' Athena lander. SSLC's PRESSURMAXX all-composite Type-V propellant tanks enabled the Athena craft to demonstrate a Technology Readiness Level 9 (TRL9), which is the highest level achievable. Scorpius Space Launch Company’s pressure vessels validated their TRL9 level achieved in 2024 in a previous lunar mission.Launched on February 26, 2025, the Athena lander embarked on an eight-day journey to the Moon, culminating in a landing near the lunar south pole at 12:31 PM ET on March 6. This mission signifies the second landing on the moon by Intuitive Machines within a year, with SSLC's innovative tank technology playing a crucial role in both endeavors.SSLC's PRESSURMAXXtanks are the first flight-qualified Technology Readiness Level 9 (TRL-9) cryogenic Type-V propellant tanks to operate beyond the Van Allen belt and land on the Moon. These liner-less, all-carbon composite tanks were specifically designed to store and manage liquid oxygen and liquid methane propellants, essential for the Athena lander's clean propulsion system."Our team's dedication and innovative spirit have once again proven that advanced composite pressurized structures technology is not only feasible but also essential for the future of space exploration," said Markus Rufer , CEO of Scorpius Space Launch Company. "We are honored to contribute to Intuitive Machines' historic missions and look forward to supporting further advancements in lunar exploration."The successful deployment of SSLC's tanks in the Athena mission underscores the company's commitment to pioneering aerospace technologies and supporting commercial space ventures. As the space industry continues to evolve, SSLC remains at the forefront, providing reliable and innovative solutions for missions beyond Earth's orbit.About Scorpius Space Launch CompanyScorpius Space Launch Company specializes in the design and manufacturing of advanced composite pressure vessels, propulsion systems, and aerospace structures. With a focus on innovation and reliability, SSLC delivers cutting-edge solutions that meet the rigorous demands of space exploration and commercial aerospace applications.For media inquiries, please contact:Mike MenaPhone: (310) 913-0625Email: mike@ileanainternational.comWebsite: www.scorpius.com ###

