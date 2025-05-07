UCLA to Host LABEST Science Conferences on May 21-22, Featuring Key Industry Leaders

LABEST provides a great opportunity to learn, network, and initiate deals.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The UCLA Technology Development Group ( UCLA TDG ) is proud to announce the upcoming LABEST Week, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of Los Angeles as a premier life science hub.Founded by Mark Wisniewski and Dr. Judith Gasson seven years ago, LABEST Bioscience has played a pivotal role in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship within the bioscience community, with numerous companies establishing Los Angeles as their home base.LABEST MedTech has now reached 13 years as a UCLA Conference and has served as an important regional event for the medical device and medical technology ecosystem.LABEST invites you to be inspired by the incredible lineup of panelists and participants, including:• Trailblazers in the application of AI in healthcare• Leaders of companies developing everything from a wearable therapeutic ultrasound device to a new system that transforms cath labs, to a global pioneer in producing endoscopy and other medical devices• A showcase of over a dozen MedTech startups• A talk on Building A Thriving Startup EcosystemThis is the future unfolding, the future of Los Angeles, and you are invited to a front row seat to bear witness to the new age of medtech and bioscience.LABEST continues to serve as a beacon for showcasing groundbreaking research and entrepreneurial endeavors within the bioscience and medtech sectors. There are approximately 260 companies in California licensing technologies developed at UCLA, including notable advancements such as:Pelage Pharmaceuticals, a regenerative medicine biotech developing innovative treatments for hair loss by activating hair follicle stem cells.Horizon Surgical Systems, which is creating assistive surgical robotics to revolutionize eye care.Lyell Therapeutics, a clinical-stage cell therapy company advancing a pipeline of next-generation CAR T-cell therapies for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.Nervonik, a medical device company specializing in opioid-free peripheral nerve stimulation systems for chronic pain relief, secured a $13 million Series A funding round.CleopatraRX™ Development, LLC (“CleopatraRX™”) aims to improve cognition in women by targeting loss of neuroprotective estrogen in the brain during menopause. Founded on research by UCLA Professor Dr. Rhonda Voskuhl, the therapy was recently featured on the Oprah Winfrey Special: The Menopause Revolution.LABEST remains at the forefront of medtech and bioscience innovation.Scheduled to take place on Wednesday, May 21 and Thursday, May 22, 2025, at the UCLA Luskin Conference Center, LABEST will feature distinguished keynote speakers, including:• Lisa Earnhardt, Executive Vice President & Group President, Medical Devices, Abbott• Peter Schulam, CSO, J&J Medtech• Julio Frenk, UCLA Chancellor• Daniel O'Day, Chairman and CEO, Gilead Sciences• Jonathan A. Epstein, Executive Vice President, University of Pennsylvania Health SystemAdditionally, panels led by industry luminaries like Amir Naiberg, AVC, CEO and President, UCLA TDG, Arie Belldegrun, Chairman, Bellco Capital, Beth Andrews, Chief Digital Health Officer at Dell Technologies, Paul Grand, Founder and CEO at MedTech Innovator, and Zahra Eftekhari, Executive Director of Applied AI and Data Science at City of Hope will offer valuable insights and expertise to conference attendees.LABEST provides a unique opportunity for researchers, entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders to come together, share experiences, and forge new partnerships to drive innovation forward.The primary focus of LABEST is to provide updates on medical research and therapeutic developments that meet patients’ unmet needs. The event also serves as an avenue for funding and investment in medtech and bioscience inventions.Dedicated sessions and resources will connect inventors with potential investors, venture capitalists, and funding bodies, empowering attendees to translate their innovations into tangible solutions that impact lives.Pre-event and satellite activities are scheduled for Monday, May 19 and Tuesday, May 20, offering additional opportunities for engagement and networking.About UCLA Technology Development Group:UCLA Technology Development Group (UCLA TDG) serves as the technology transfer office for the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). It facilitates the commercialization of intellectual property generated by UCLA researchers, providing support for licensing deals, startup formation, and spinout companies.Additionally, UCLA TDG hosts various events and initiatives aimed at fostering innovation and entrepreneurship within the LA bioscience ecosystem.For agendas, speakers and other information about UCLA TDG’s LABEST conferences visit https://cvent.me/KgOMQW For media inquiries, please contact:Mike Mena: Publicist for the LABEST Conference produced by UCLA Technology Development Group310-913-0625mike@ileanainternational.com

