ActiveNav Previews MatterID for ActiveNav Cloud, Enhancing Legal Data Governance

New feature will streamline matter-centric classification, enhancing compliance and risk management for legal teams.

Legal teams are under increasing pressure to manage vast amounts of unstructured data while ensuring compliance and mitigating risk. MatterID will make this possible [...].” — Peter Baumann, CEO of ActiveNav

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ActiveNav, a provider of unstructured data discovery solutions, has announced plans to introduce MatterID for ActiveNav Cloud, a feature designed to enable data-driven governance through client matter classification for law firms and corporate legal departments. The new capability, currently available to early adopters, will enable organizations to discover and classify client matter across their entire data estate, improving compliance, reducing risk, and supporting defensible data management strategies.“Legal teams are under increasing pressure to manage vast amounts of unstructured data while ensuring compliance and mitigating risk,” said Peter Baumann, CEO of ActiveNav. “MatterID will make this possible by introducing a scalable solution to discover and identify matter-related data, empowering legal IG and IT teams to strengthen their firm’s data posture.”With MatterID, ActiveNav Cloud will integrate seamlessly with a firm’s data architecture, supporting organizations in their efforts to achieve Zero Dark Data—a proactive approach to discovering, managing, and governing unstructured data.“Our Legal Product Advisory Group, consisting of top US Law Firms, has told us they require a scalable solution that ensures legal data is discovered and classified so that it can be secured and retained appropriately,” said Baumann. “MatterID is designed to address this need by enhancing data governance capabilities, reducing unnecessary data retention, and improving compliance across legal and regulatory frameworks.”Key Benefits of MatterID for ActiveNav Cloud:- Matter-Centric Data Governance – Enables automatic discovery and classification of files based on legal matters.- Enhanced Compliance & Defensibility – Strengthens alignment with outside counsel guidelines and regulations.- Seamless Repository Integration – Integrate with your data repositories, including iManage, NetDocuments, SharePoint, file shares, and other document management systems.- Risk Reduction & Breach Mitigation – Identify and control redundant, obsolete, and trivial (ROT) data and minimize impact in the event of a data breach.MatterID will soon be available as part of ActiveNav Cloud, furthering the company’s commitment to helping legal professionals take control of unstructured data and strengthen compliance efforts.Legal professionals attending Legalweek 2025, scheduled for March 24–27, 2025, in New York City, will have the opportunity to be among the first to explore the capabilities of MatterID and discuss strategies for legal data governance with ActiveNav’s team. Exclusive private meetings and live demos of MatterID for ActiveNav Cloud can be scheduled at https://www.activenav.com/legalweek-matterid-demo For more information about ActiveNav’s presence at Legalweek 2025, visit https://events.activenav.com/legalweek-2025 About ActiveNavActiveNav is a trusted partner for law firms and legal departments seeking to achieve "Zero Dark Data." With deep expertise in unstructured data management, ActiveNav helps clients understand and control their data assets to ensure regulatory compliance, reduce e-discovery costs, and improve information governance. For more information, visit www.activenav.com or follow the company on LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.