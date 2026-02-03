Pinpoint Labs and Page One, Inc. Partner to Strengthen Defensible Forensic Collections and Modern Data Workflows

The partnership expands mobile, cloud, and enterprise data acquisition capabilities by aligning Page One’s forensic services with CrossCopy Enterprise solution.

MURRAY, NE, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pinpoint Labs and Page One , Inc. announce a new partnership designed to support legal teams and forensic professionals managing increasingly complex investigations. The collaboration connects Pinpoint Labs’ CrossCopy Enterprise (CCE) and CrossCopy Mobile (CCM) data collection capabilities with Page One’s eDiscovery and forensic services to help organizations collect, preserve, and transfer data from mobile devices, cloud platforms, and other sources with greater consistency and defensibility.As data from mobile, cloud, and remote work environments becomes more central to litigation and investigation workflows, practitioners face mounting challenges in acquiring and managing that information without disrupting custodians or compromising metadata integrity. By pairing CrossCopy technology with Page One’s forensic expertise, the partnership aims to address those challenges with workflows that balance thoroughness and operational efficiency.“We are excited to partner with Pinpoint Labs and leverage their Cross Copy Mobile solution for clients who require defensible, fully-equipment-less collections from Apple and Android devices. Criteria-based data collections can now be performed directly from mobile devices and immediately transferred, in an encrypted format, to Page One’s secure cloud storage platform. Our clients rely on us to maintain control and possession of their most-sensitive information. Pinpoint’s technology allows Page One’s forensics team to collect and deliver relevant data while ensuring the chain of custody is maintained throughout the process,” said Robert Fried, Executive Vice President of Forensics & Chief Investigative Officer of Page One, Inc.Partnership highlights include:• Broader data acquisition support: Page One can leverage CrossCopy Enterprise and CrossCopy Mobile for expanded collections across mobile devices, cloud repositories, and enterprise environments.• Defensible evidence preservation: Workflows preserve metadata, timestamps, and audit trails from collection through handoff to review teams.• Remote and custodian-friendly options: Supports a range of models from onsite forensic collection to remote workflows that reduce disruption for custodians.• Faster transition to Relativity review: Defensible, well-structured collections support more efficient ingestion into Relativity, including aiR-enabled privilege review workflows.Jon Rowe, CEO of Pinpoint Labs, said the partnership recognizes how the sources of evidence have shifted in recent years. “Mobile devices, cloud platforms, and collaboration tools are now routine in investigations,” Rowe stated. “Working with Page One brings CrossCopy into the hands of a team that understands the operational realities of modern discovery. The goal is straightforward: help legal and investigative teams collect what they need with consistency, speed, and defensibility.”The alliance underscores the evolving needs of legal and investigative teams as organizations continue to navigate a landscape shaped by remote work, modern communication platforms, and distributed data sources. By aligning Page One’s experienced forensic services with CrossCopy’s targeted collection capabilities, the two organizations are supporting a clearer, more reliable path from data acquisition to downstream review and analysis.About Page OnePage One is a Relativity Gold Partner and has delivered trusted eDiscovery services since 2006. They help law firms, corporate legal departments, and organizations across the U.S. manage, analyze, and handle complex data. By combining proven workflows and AI-powered solutions, Page One enables clients to reduce costs, meet deadlines, and achieve more accurate results. For more information, contact marketing@PageOnelegal.com or visit www.PageOnelegal.com About Pinpoint LabsPinpoint Labs, the global enterprise software company, provides an industry-leading collection, processing, and review technology platform. Pinpoint offers on-premises and cloud-based solutions that get forensic and eDiscovery professionals on the fastest and most efficient path to discovery. Pinpoint lets developers focus on what they do best: build software that helps legal teams while giving peace of mind to management with robust controls, tools, and reports.Pinpoint was founded almost two decades ago by computer forensic examiners Jon Rowe and James Beasley. Their experience includes over 30 years of litigation support and over two decades in software development.

