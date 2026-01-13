Pinpoint Labs and Downstreem Announce Partnership to Strengthen Digital Forensics Collections

The new collaboration supports high-integrity mobile and cloud data acquisition for today’s complex investigations.

This collaboration allows us to navigate dispersed work environments efficiently, ensuring our clients get the data they need while keeping their workforce focused on their business.” — Michael Schubert, CEO of Downstreem

MURRAY, NE, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pinpoint Labs and Downstreem announce a new partnership designed to support modern digital forensics workflows. The collaboration enables Downstreem’s global forensics team to leverage CrossCopy Enterprise (CCE) and CrossCopy Mobile (CCM) when collecting data from mobile devices, cloud repositories, endpoints, and other digital sources in legal and investigative matters.With mobile devices, messaging apps, remote work environments, and cloud platforms now central to corporate communications, forensic practitioners face increasing challenges in acquiring and preserving these data types defensibly. Downstreem's use of CrossCopy Enterprise strengthens its ability to collect high-integrity data while preserving metadata, chain of custody, and evidentiary context across a wide range of sources.Downstreem performs digital forensic collections across mobile devices, computers, cloud repositories, external media, and collaboration platforms used in today’s investigations. Its work often involves remote, custodian-friendly collection methods and forensic kits that enable custodians to retain access to their devices throughout the process. This approach lowers disruption, reduces travel needs, and supports dispersed work environments while ensuring all collected data remains defensible and complete."Our mission has always been to make digital forensics as seamless and non-intrusive as possible for the custodian. By leveraging Pinpoint Labs’ CrossCopy technology, we can further streamline our remote collection processes across mobile and cloud sources. This collaboration allows us to navigate dispersed work environments efficiently, ensuring our clients get the data they need while keeping their workforce focused on their business," said Michael Schubert, CEO of Downstreem.Partnership Highlights▶︎ Support for mobile and cloud collections: Enables Downstreem to acquire data from mobile devices, collaborative platforms, and cloud environments.▶︎ Preservation of evidentiary integrity: Metadata, timestamps, and audit logs remain intact throughout the collection process.▶︎ Remote-first workflows: Allows Downstreem to continue offering custodian-friendly collections without device seizure or unnecessary disruption.▶︎ Alignment with forensic best practices: Enhances Downstreem's ability to respond to evolving discovery and compliance demands.“Downstreem's team brings deep investigative experience to the matters they support,” said Jon Rowe, CEO of Pinpoint Labs. "Partnering with a practitioner-led forensics group highlights the importance of defensible mobile and cloud data collection in modern investigations. CrossCopy is designed to support exactly that.”As organizations navigate an expanding landscape of mobile devices, messaging platforms, and remote work environments, the ability to collect and preserve this data consistently has become essential. The partnership between Pinpoint Labs and Downstreem reflects that evolution, connecting proven forensic collection tools with a global team known for its expertise and client-first approach.About DownstreemDownstreem is a global digital forensics practice with a proven track record of partnering on high profile and highly sensitive legal matters. Downstreem was founded by forensics professionals with a commitment to technology. Downstreem continually innovates proprietary technology to solve the latest challenges our clients are facing. Downstreem can get data anywhere and transform it into usable information. Downstreem is the innovation leader in Digital Forensics.About Pinpoint LabsPinpoint Labs, the global enterprise software company, provides an industry-leading collection, processing, and review technology platform. Pinpoint offers on-premises and cloud-based solutions that get forensic and eDiscovery professionals on the fastest and most efficient path to discovery. Pinpoint lets developers focus on what they do best: build software that helps legal teams while giving peace of mind to management with robust controls, tools, and reports.Pinpoint was founded almost two decades ago by computer forensic examiners Jon Rowe and James Beasley. Their experience includes over 30 years of litigation support and over two decades in software development.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.