Dangerous counterfeit Botox shipments intercepted by Indianapolis CBP

INDIANAPOLIS— U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at an Indianapolis express consignment facility recently seized four packages of counterfeit Botox vials with an MSRP of $8,500 had the products been real.

Of the four shipments, three were coming from the same shipper in Great Britain, while the fourth shipment was arriving from Indonesia. The shipments from Great Britain were manifested as “Marketing Product Samples” while the one from Indonesia was labeled as “Cosmetic Preparations”. Two of the packages were heading to different residences in Michigan, and the other two were heading to residences in California and New Jersey. In total officers seized 14 glass Botox vials (100 units), 1 glass Botox vial (200 units), and 1 glass Dysport vial (500 units).

Botox, or botulinum toxin, is restricted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and cannot be imported into the U.S. without proper documentation. CBP works jointly with the FDA to combat the importation of illegal medications and beauty products that pose health risks for consumers. The FDA provides guidance on how human drugs can be legitimately imported into the United States while meeting strict safety requirements.

“These seizures of counterfeit Botox are one example of our collaborative efforts to ensure the American public is protected from illegal and harmful products entering the U.S. CBP urges consumers to only purchase these medications from reputable sources,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations-Chicago Field Office. “These drugs can be expensive and hard to acquire in many locations, but cheap prices are not always the safest, especially when it comes to your health and wellbeing.”

CBP enforces laws for various partner agencies. CBP targets and inspects questionable shipments being imported into the U.S. and completes enforcements action when necessary. The health risks of the products seized is concerning for multiple factors, one being the unknown ingredients. There is no guarantee the ingredients are not dangerous when purchasing from unapproved sources online. CBP recommends consumers purchase pharmaceuticals from reputable sources, and ensure they are administered by properly trained and licensed medical professionals.

“Consumer health and safety are our key concerns when Customs and Border Protection officers enforce cosmetic imports,” said Melvin Dennis, Indianapolis, Acting Port Director. “Unapproved products that you inject could seriously hurt you. They are manufactured in unregulated and unsanitary facilities with ingredients that you cannot be sure are authentic.”

The products CBP prevents from entering the United States are those that would injure community health, public safety, American workers, children, or domestic plant and animal life, or those that would defeat our national interests. Sometimes the products that cause injury, or have the potential to do so, may seem innocent.

CBP provides basic import information about admissibility requirements and the clearance process for e-commerce goods and encourages buyers to confirm that their purchases and the importation of those purchases comply with any state and federal import regulations.

