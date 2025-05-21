Border Patrol agents apprehend previously deported sex offender

EDINBURG, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Fort Brown Station apprehended a previously deported sex offender early Wednesday morning.

On May 21, 2025, Fort Brown Station agents encountered and arrested Jose Guadalupe Perez-Garza, a 53-year-old Mexican national, near Brownsville, Texas.

During processing at the Fort Brown Station, record checks revealed that Perez-Garza has an extensive criminal history in the United States, including a felony conviction for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child from the 197th District Court of Cameron County, Texas, for which he was sentenced to 10 years confinement in 2013.

Records also indicate that Perez-Garza has been previously removed from the United States on four separate occasions, most recently in January 2025 after serving 41 months in federal prison after being convicted in June of 2022 for illegally re-entering the U.S after having been previously removed (8 USC 1326).

"This arrest highlights the importance of our border security mission," Gloria Chavez, Chief Patrol Agent of the Rio Grande Valley Sector. "Our agents remain vigilant in their efforts to prevent dangerous criminals from entering our communities."

Perez-Garza has been referred for prosecution for illegal re-entry after deportation, a felony under Title 8 of the U.S. Code.

