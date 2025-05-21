Border Patrol agents apprehend previously deported sex offender
EDINBURG, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Fort Brown Station apprehended a previously deported sex offender early Wednesday morning.
On May 21, 2025, Fort Brown Station agents encountered and arrested Jose Guadalupe Perez-Garza, a 53-year-old Mexican national, near Brownsville, Texas.
During processing at the Fort Brown Station, record checks revealed that Perez-Garza has an extensive criminal history in the United States, including a felony conviction for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child from the 197th District Court of Cameron County, Texas, for which he was sentenced to 10 years confinement in 2013.
Records also indicate that Perez-Garza has been previously removed from the United States on four separate occasions, most recently in January 2025 after serving 41 months in federal prison after being convicted in June of 2022 for illegally re-entering the U.S after having been previously removed (8 USC 1326).
"This arrest highlights the importance of our border security mission," Gloria Chavez, Chief Patrol Agent of the Rio Grande Valley Sector. "Our agents remain vigilant in their efforts to prevent dangerous criminals from entering our communities."
Perez-Garza has been referred for prosecution for illegal re-entry after deportation, a felony under Title 8 of the U.S. Code.
~CBP~
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America's frontline: the nation's largest law enforcement organization and the world's first unified border management agency. The 65,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We facilitate safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country's economic prosperity. We enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.