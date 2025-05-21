Chicago CBP and Chicago Department of Aviation introduce updated technology to eliminate long lines at ORD

CHICAGO-- As Memorial Day marks the beginning of the peak summer travel season, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is working with the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) to improve the international arrival experience at O'Hare International Airport (ORD) using Enhanced Passenger Processing (EPP).

EPP is a secure and enhanced biometric process available only to U.S. citizens when they return to the United States. With face comparison technology, travelers simply approach a camera device and have their photo taken. EPP fully automates the Simplified Arrival (SA) process; it augments SA with photo-capture and traveler auto-confirmation to biometrically verify their identity.

Since its launch, EPP has reduced processing time for U.S. citizens from 60 seconds to 10 seconds. The benefit: a 74% reduction in wait times and a 76% reduction in flight connections lost to United Airlines and American Airlines.

While the process is rapid and touchless, CBP officers will instruct passengers on the process and assist them at any given point during screening. Additionally, any passenger wishing to not participate in the EPP process need to notify an officer and they will then go through the standard entry process.

"CBP is dedicated to ensuring a safe and streamlined entry process for U.S. citizens, particularly around peak travel times such as Memorial Day," said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director of Field Operations, Chicago Field Office. "Enhanced Passenger Processing and our collaboration with the CDA allow us to leverage new secure technology to enhance the traveler experience while staying true to our enforcement mandate."

CBP's border security mission is led at 328 ports of entry by CBP officers from the Office of Field Operations.

