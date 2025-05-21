CBP recognized as top employer for military spouses

WASHINGTON – U.S. Customs and Border Protection was recently named a 2025 Top Employer for Military Spouses by Military.com, the leading news and information website for U.S. service members, veterans and their families.

The honor comes only six months after being named a Military.com 2025 Top Employer for Veterans, making CBP the only federal agency to be selected for either of these lists this year.

“CBP values our servicemembers, veterans, and military spouses who choose to join our mission,” said CBP’s Human Resources Management Assistant Commissioner Andrea Bright. “Their unique perspectives, sacrifices, and experiences not only enrich military family life, but also align with CBP’s values, driving both individual and organizational success.”

CBP actively works to hire transitioning service members, veterans, and military spouses through various partnerships and initiatives. For instance, the agency participates in the Department of Defense Military Spouse Employment Partnership, providing military spouses with resume writing advice, job search tips, and interviewing skills to position them for success when applying for CBP. CBP also participates in DoD’s SkillBridge and the Department of Veterans Affairs' Non-Paid Work Experience programs, which aim to help transitioning servicemembers and veterans gain valuable training and work experience in civilian roles, potentially leading to permanent CBP positions.

Additionally, CBP recruiters attend military conferences to promote job opportunities, advertise on military-focused platforms, and conduct recruitment outreach activities at military installations nationwide.

Once hired, CBP’s Veteran Support Program assists the expanded military/veteran workforce by assisting employees and their families with benefit processes through outreach events with the Department of Veterans Affairs and community partners, and during career transitions throughout their military and federal service careers.

CBP also hosts family outreach events and benefit enrollment sessions to support the families of CBP veterans. These efforts help ensure family members are well informed about available resources and can navigate the benefits systems connected to their loved ones’ service and CBP employment.

Military spouses, transitioning service members and veterans can learn more about careers with CBP and connect to a recruiter at careers.cbp.gov.