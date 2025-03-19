VSP News Release / 25B4001727 / additional victim identified and a new charge filed / Jason Seiple sexual assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B4001727

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson

STATION: Troop B-West Rutland

CONTACT#: 802 773 9101

DATE/TIME: Approximately October 2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mt. Holly / Belmont VT

VIOLATION: Sexual Assault

ACCUSED: Jason Seiple

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney VT

VICTIM: Adult female

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Vermont State Bureau of Criminal Investigation identified a female who was previously in a dating relationship with Jason Seiple, and this female told law enforcement that she was the victim of a crime committed by Seiple. Based on this initial information VSP BCI conducted an investigation. Probable cause was established to charge Jason Seiple with one count of sexual assault committed upon this female in Mt. Holly VT in approximately October of 2020. A citation was issued to Seiple via his attorney on 3-19-2025.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 1230 PM 3-21-25

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION: Jason Seiple remains held without bail at Marble Valley Correctional Center. Additional bail was not sought for this new charge.

MUG SHOT: Refer to previous media releases for the most current mug shot

Anyone with information is urged to contact Vermont State Police at the above number, or contact the investigator for this case at jesse.robson@vermont.gov or submit an anonymous tip at https://vsp.vermont.gov/prevention/tipsubmit.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

From: Robson, Jesse

Sent: Monday, March 17, 2025 9:44 AM

To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>

Subject: VSP News Release / 25B4001615 / additional victim identified and new charges filed / Jason Seiple sexual assault & aggravated domestic assault

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 25B4001615

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson

STATION: Troop B-West BCI Rutland

CONTACT#: 802 773 9101

DATE/TIME: Various dates between 2018 and 2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mt. Holly / Belmont VT

VIOLATION: Sexual Assault, Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Jason Seiple

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney VT

VICTIM: Adult female

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police BCI identified another reported victim of aggravated domestic assault and sexual assault by Jason Seiple and conducted a separate investigation. Probable cause was found that Jason Seiple committed the above listed offenses upon a household member in Mt. Holly / Belmont VT at various dates between 2018 and 2021. Seiple was issued a citation via his attorney and will be arraigned on these new charges in addition to the charges already detailed in the below news release, on 3-17-25 at 1230 PM.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 3-17-25 1230 PM

COURT: Rutland Criminal

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center

BAIL: Jason Seiple is being held without bail from the previous charge. No additional bail was sought for these new charges.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

From: Robson, Jesse

Sent: Friday, March 14, 2025 2:45 PM

To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>

Subject: News Release 25B4001598 additional charges of sexual assault and aggravated domestic assault // Jason Seiple

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 25B4001598

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson

STATION: Troop B-West BCI Rutland

CONTACT#: 802 773 9101

DATE/TIME: Various dates

INCIDENT LOCATION: Poultney VT

VIOLATION: Sexual Assault, Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Jason Seiple

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police BCI conducted a follow-up investigation following the recent arrest of Jason Seiple (25B4001588, aggravated domestic assault). It was determined that Jason Seiple committed additional acts constituting aggravated domestic assault and sexual assault upon an adult victim in the timeframe of January 2024.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 3-17-25 1230 PM

COURT: Rutland Criminal

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center

BAIL: Jason Seiple is being held without bail from the previous charge. No additional bail was sought for these new charges.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

