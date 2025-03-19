Measles cases nationwide surpass 2024 total

There have been 301 confirmed cases of measles across the U.S. so far this year, surpassing the 2024 total of 285, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of March 13, cases have been confirmed in 14 states, whereas last year cases were confirmed in 31 states and Washington, D.C.

The CDC said 93% of 2025 cases are outbreak-associated. The vaccination status of 95% of this year’s cases is classified as “unvaccinated or unknown.”