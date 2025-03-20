Affordable Senior Housing Community Opens in Huntington Beach

Pelican Harbor, an affordable senior housing community in Huntington Beach Jamboree Housing Corporation USA Properties Fund Speakers at Pelican Harbor Grand Opening: Ian Kemmer, Barry Ross, Rockette Ewell, Aaron Wooler, Geoff Brown, Laura Archuleta

Jamboree and USA Properties Fund Host Pelican Harbor Grand Opening for Seniors

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jamboree Housing Corporation (Jamboree), a local nonprofit housing developer, and USA Properties Fund, a leading affordable apartment community developer-manager-owner in the Western United States, will host a Grand Opening celebration today for Pelican Harbor, an age-qualified apartment community in Huntington Beach.The community will offer 42 affordable homes with supportive services for seniors at least 62 years of age who earn 30-50% of the area median income (AMI) and one manager’s unit. Jamboree and USA Properties Fund developed this community using private, federal, state, and local funding.Janet Di Pietro, a Pelican Harbor resident expressed excitement for her new home."Anyone can fall from grace at any time, but it’s all about getting back up, being open to receiving support, and having the willpower to follow through," said Janet Di Pietro, a resident at Pelican Harbor. "At my lowest, all I wanted was a safe place to sleep, but Jamboree didn’t just give me a roof over my head. They gave me hope, support, and the tools to rebuild my life. That kind of kindness changes everything."With its craftsman-style architecture, Pelican Harbor was designed to blend with Huntington Beach's seaside atmosphere. The community consists of four stories of one-bedroom apartments surrounding a 4,000 square foot community space for onsite property management, supportive services, a computer lab, meeting rooms, plus common areas for residents to gather and socialize. Pelican Harbor also has a 2,300 square foot outdoor courtyard and pet park.Pelican Harbor is Jamboree’s third community in partnership with the City of Huntington Beach and the second dedicated to older adults. Oakview, established in 2007, houses 19 low-income families earning up to 50% AMI and Emerald Cove, an affordable housing development for 164 older adults earning between 30-55% AMI, was acquired and renovated by Jamboree in 2011.By 2030, seniors are estimated to make up one quarter of California’s population. This demographic shift is often referred to as the "silver tsunami" due to its large scale and projected impact on social services and healthcare. Jamboree continues building homes for this rapidly growing demographic. With seniors accounting for over a third of Surf City’s residents, Pelican Harbor helps fill more of the housing needs for Huntington Beach.“Huntington Beach’s seniors have dedicated years of hard work to their community. At Jamboree, we give back to their legacy by providing high-quality living spaces where they can thrive in comfort and dignity,” said Laura Archuleta, President & CEO of Jamboree Housing Corporation. “Jamboree’s priority is to create affordable communities and services to help the most vulnerable residents of Huntington Beach. I’m fortunate to have collaborated with our partners who share the same mission.”USA Properties Fund, a real estate development organization specializing in multifamily housing, paved the way for development by securing the land and conducting the feasibility study for Pelican Harbor. The Roseville-based company has more than 90 apartment communities in California, Nevada and Oregon.“Pelican Harbor will provide much-needed affordable, quality housing and supportive housing services to very low-income, often underserved seniors,” said Geoff Brown, President and CEO of USA Properties Fund. “USA Properties is proud to be part of such an important development that demonstrates what is possible when public and private partners work together.”Onsite services provided by Jamboree’s Community Impact team and Telecare Corporation will offer residents comprehensive support and programs guided by trained professionals, including case management, life skills education, and medication management assistance. These services are brought to Pelican Harbor through a partnership among Jamboree, the County of Orange, and a CalOptima program called California Advancing and Innovating Medi-Cal (CalAIM).As an approved CalAIM provider for Orange County, Jamboree will provide services to Pelican Harbor residents that will include:- Housing Transition Navigation- Housing Deposits- Housing Tenancy & Sustainability- Day Habilitation- Enhanced Care ManagementBeach Cities Interfaith Services (BCIS), a nonprofit organization committed to supporting individuals, children, seniors, and families in Orange County, provided financial assistance by covering the security deposits for all 42 senior residents at Pelican Harbor. This support helped the move-in process for residents as security deposits often present a financial barrier to securing housing, which can be particularly challenging for seniors on a fixed income.Thirty-three of the 43 homes will be supported by Project-Based Vouchers from the County of Orange through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Jamboree and the County of Orange also worked closely in a joint application to secure $5.8 million in No Place Like Home (NPLH) funding from the California Department of Housing and Community Development."Seniors face struggles in finding affordable housing more than any other segment of our society,” said Orange County Supervisor Janet Nguyen. “I’m excited to see Pelican Harbor dedicating homes to low-income seniors so they can continue to live in the community they love."Orange County Healthcare Agency brought $3.6 million in Mental Health Services Act (MHSA) funding for seniors receiving supportive services at Pelican Harbor.“The Orange County Health Care Agency is proud to partner with Jamboree Housing, Orange County Community Resources, the Orange County Housing Authority, and many others on the development of Pelican Harbor in the city of Huntington Beach,” said Ian Kemmer, Director of Behavioral Health Services at Orange County Health Care Agency (HCA). “21 of the 43 units are funded by the Mental Health Services Act (MHSA) and will provide permanent supportive housing for formerly homeless seniors with a behavioral health condition. The first year is critical as residents adjust to their new homes, and HCA is committed to providing onsite supportive services that are individualized, recovery-oriented, and will promote the health and wellness of the community.”The City of Huntington Beach allocated $2.8 million in HOME funding through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and contributed $300,000 in City inclusionary funding.A mix of private and public partnerships financed the development; U.S. Bancorp Impact Finance, a U.S. Bank subsidiary, provided a loan of $23.8 million and invested $12.3 million in tax credit equity to the development. Lument, a national leader in commercial real estate, facilitated a $4.6 million Freddie Mac loan in permanent financing.In its first program-related investment (PRI), Sisters of St. Joseph Healthcare Foundation awarded $250,000 for Pelican Harbor residents. PRIs are a type of financing used by foundations to advance their philanthropic missions. Unlike traditional grants, PRIs are designed to be repaid, creating a system to recycle funds for long-term sustainable impact.“Sisters of St. Joseph Healthcare Foundation is pleased to partner with Jamboree Housing to make Pelican Harbor a reality,” said Barry Ross, Executive Director of Sisters of St. Joseph of Orange Healthcare Foundation. “We believe that everyone deserves a safe place to call home.”EVENT DETAILS:When: Thursday, March 20th, 10:00 a.m.Where: Pelican Harbor, 18431 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA 92648Who:Ian Kemmer - Director of Behavioral Health Services, Orange County Health Care AgencyBarry Ross - Executive Director, Sisters of St. Joseph of Orange Health CareRockette Ewell - California Region Community Affairs Manager, U.S. BankAaron Wooler - Managing Director, LumentGeoff Brown - President & CEO, USA Properties FundLaura Archuleta - President & CEO, Jamboree Housing CorporationJanet Di Pietro - Pelican Harbor, Resident Speaker

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.