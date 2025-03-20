The Software IP Detective’s Handbook Second Edition Now Available

The Software IP Detective's Handbook

The software forensics primer by the creator of the field has its first update in 14 years.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swiss Creek Publications has just released the updated second edition of The Software IP Detective’s Handbook : Measurement, Comparison, and Infringement Detection, the essential guide to software forensics. Written by pioneering expert Bob Zeidman, creator of CodeSuite, the world's #1 software intellectual property analysis tool, the book thoroughly covers all technical and legal aspects of detection of software IP theft, infringement, and misappropriation. It is written for computer scientists, computer programmers, business managers, IP lawyers, judges, engineering consultants, expert witnesses, and software entrepreneurs. Using his rigorous framework and practical examples, you can accurately determine whether software copying, theft, or infringement has occurred, and fully support your findings in any court of law. New material has been added about implementing a software clean room to avoid IP infringement and misappropriation, the effects of the American Invents Act and various Supreme Court rulings on patent infringement and validity, and issues at the intersection of IP and generative AI.The Software IP Detective’s Handbook is available for sale online at Amazon.com About the Author:Bob Zeidman is the creator of the field of software forensics, the science of analyzing software source code or binary code to determine whether intellectual property infringement or theft occurred. Bob has trained dozens of experts worldwide in his tools and techniques, which have been used in over 120 cases internationally. He has been a consultant and testifying expert on over 300 cases involving billions of dollars of intellectual property including ConnectU v. Facebook (1:04-cv-11923-DPW D. Mass. 2007) that was turned into the Academy Award winning movie “The Social Network,” Google v. Oracle (593 U.S. 1 2021) that went to the U.S. Supreme Court, and Sarine Technologies v. Diyora & Bhanderi (C.A. No.-007304-007305 / 2018), in which his work was approved by the Indian Supreme Court. Bob is the president and founder of Zeidman Consulting that provides engineering consulting to law firms regarding intellectual property disputes. He is also the president and founder of Software Analysis and Forensic Engineering Corporation, the leading provider of software intellectual property analysis tools. Bob has 28 issued patents, three awards from the IEEE, two bachelor's degrees, in physics and electrical engineering, from Cornell University and a master’s degree in electrical engineering from Stanford University.# # #MEDIA CONTACTBob ZeidmanE-mail: bob@SAFE-corp.comWeb: www.SAFE-corp.com REVIEW COPIES AND INTERVIEWS AVAILABLE

