Winners Announced in the Tenth Annual Zeidman Awards
California Middle School Students Honored for Outstanding Accomplishments in Engineering and Science
Celebrating the achievements of these youth fills me with hope for our future.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bob Zeidman, inventor, entrepreneur, and author, is proud to announce the winners of the tenth annual Zeidman Awards. The awards recognize middle school students in the Santa Clara Valley who demonstrate an advanced knowledge of electronics or computer programming to solve challenges in a unique and efficient manner. The winners are chosen entirely on merit.
— Zeidman Award judge Jeffrey Ullman
The award recipients were selected from entries in the 2024 Synopsys Science & Technology Championship, where hundreds of students from Santa Clara County, California displayed their projects and explained them to the six judges who then each selected one or two favorite projects. Zeidman then interviewed the students behind these projects and selected the winners.
“Celebrating the achievements of these youth fills me with hope for our future,” remarked Zeidman Award judge Jeffrey Ullman, a trailblazer in computer science algorithms and programming languages and a professor emeritus at Stanford University. “Their adeptness with powerful software systems and other cutting-edge technologies allows them to create what would have been inconceivable outside a laboratory just a generation ago.”
Zeidman specifically wants to thank the volunteers from the Santa Clara Valley Science and Engineering Fair Association who run this great event each year. He’d also like to thank this year’s Zeidman Award judges: Jeffrey Ullman, Mike Ivanov, Jacob Harel, Lee Felsenstein, and Andrew Cromarty.
Awards included cash prizes, a brunch for the students with Zeidman and the award judges, and signed copies of Zeidman's book, Just Enough Electronics to Impress Your Friends and Colleagues! The winners are:
First Place
• Aarush Vashi, Challenger School, Berryessa, San Jose, for the project AI-Powered Waste Sorter
Second Place
• Rohan Pal, Challenger School, Berryessa, San Jose, for the project The Gripping Glove
Honorable Mention
• Gaby Baniqued, Challenger School, Berryessa, San Jose, for the project Lifelink
About Bob Zeidman
Bob Zeidman is the creator of the field of software forensics and is an author, inventor, and entrepreneur whose ventures include Zeidman Consulting, Software Analysis and Forensic Engineering, and Good Beat Games. Bob holds 29 patents, has founded over 10 companies, and earned degrees in physics and electrical engineering from Cornell University and Stanford University.
Bob Zeidman
Zeidman Consulting
+1 650-741-5809
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn