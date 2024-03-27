Submit Release
SAFE Corporation Announces CodeMeasure® is Now 100% Free

CodeMeasure is the only language-independent solution for tracking software evolution across multiple versions

We thought our 'changing lines of code' or 'CLOC' algorithm would be very useful for developers outside our business market, so we incorporated it into CodeMeasure and offered it for free.”
— Bob Zeidman
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Software Analysis & Forensic Engineering Corporation, the leading provider of forensic software tools for identifying software copying and other forms of software intellectual property infringement, today announced the slashing of the price of its CodeMeasure tool to… FREE! CodeMeasure is the first language-independent app for quantifying software development effort by analyzing changes across multiple versions of code. In addition, CodeMeasure can be downloaded by filling out the form on the SAFE website at the SAFE Registration page or on the CodeMeasure website at the CodeMeasure Registration page.

CodeMeasure is built upon SAFE’s code comparison forensic technology and uses a more advanced code difference algorithm than the typical line-counting algorithms used by similar tools. The CodeMeasure algorithm is fast and makes analyzing code changes across multiple versions of software possible, processing tens of thousands of files and tens of millions of lines of code in minutes (see examples at CodeMeasure Performance). CodeMeasure is also language independent, providing a single tool able to track evolution of any code development project.

“Our bread and butter is in forensics tools for litigation,” said Bob Zeidman, president of SAFE Corporation. “Our CodeSuite tool has a ‘changing lines of code’ or 'CLOC’ function that measures code evolution for cases like transfer pricing, and it has been used to save companies hundreds of millions of dollars in such disputes. We thought that the algorithm would be very useful for developers outside our business market, so we incorporated it into CodeMeasure and thought what the heck, let’s offer it for free.”

Bob Zeidman
SAFE Corporation
+1 650-741-5809
bob@SAFE-corp.com

