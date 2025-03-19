Gov. Little announces changes in his administration

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little announced today the Idaho Board of Correction appointed Bree Derrick to serve as director of the Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) as longtime director Josh Tewalt departs the agency for a job in the private sector.

Derrick has served as IDOC deputy director since 2019. She has played an instrumental role in the department’s rise as a national model for correctional systems. Derrick has been overseeing the divisions of probation and parole, prisons, and management services. She led the department’s overall staffing efforts, generating national recognition for industry bests in recruitment and retention. Derrick has more than 20 years of experience working in corrections and behavioral health systems and is nationally recognized for her expertise in evidence-based practices and crime reduction strategies.

Tewalt has been IDOC director since December of 2018 and helped lead the agency through unprecedented challenges. During his tenure, Tewalt oversaw significant investments in department staff who he credits with having an outsized influence on public safety. He also led efforts to increase accountability while investing in interventions resulting in a reduction of crime committed by people on felony supervision.

“I am deeply grateful to Josh Tewalt for his outstanding leadership at Idaho’s second largest state agency. He championed significant, effective reforms in corrections and made Idaho a shining example of how we can be tough on crime while ensuring those who want to become productive members of society have an off-ramp to a better life. I wish him well as he takes on new challenges in the private sector,” Governor Little said. “All of the recent accomplishments we highlight at IDOC are also directly attributable to Bree Derrick. Bree takes a purpose-driven approach to the implementation of operational changes that improve public safety outcomes for Idahoans, and I have great confidence in her ability to propel IDOC to even more success and keep Idahoans safe.”

Tewalt is leaving IDOC to help correctional systems across the country solve complex problems. He made his decision to depart the agency at the start of 2025 but agreed to remain for the bulk of the legislative session.

“I look forward to reinvigorating partnerships with key stakeholders to further drive down crime in Idaho. The staff at IDOC do critical public safety work for Idaho, and I’m committed to increasingly highlighting their role in making Idaho safer,” Derrick said.

“I’m incredibly proud of the men and women who work in corrections. I’m honored to have been a part of their great work, and I couldn’t be more excited to leave the department in Bree’s capable hands,” Tewalt said.

“Josh and his team have been tireless and innovative. We owe him a debt of gratitude for his service to the state and for leaving the department better than he found it. Idaho is fortunate to have a leader of Bree Derrick’s caliber willing to take the reins,” Idaho Board of Correction chairman Dodds Hayden said.

Transportation Board appointment

Governor Little also announced his appointment of Paul Franz to serve as the District 1 representative on the Idaho Transportation Board.

Franz is a professional engineer and recently retired from his position as the performance manager for the northwest region for CRH, a provider of building materials solutions. Franz is a past president and active board member of the Idaho Associated General Contractors. He has a strong record of community involvement and volunteerism.

“Paul Franz has the personal and professional qualities to help Idaho advance historic investments in transportation to keep up with the needs of our rapidly growing state. I appreciate his willingness to serve the people of Idaho on the transportation board,” Governor Little said.

Franz’s nomination was heard in committee Tuesday. The board establishes state transportation policy and guides the planning, development, and management of a transportation network that is safe, efficient and enhances Idaho’s economy and quality of life.