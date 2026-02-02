Gov. Little announces membership of the Advanced Nuclear Energy Task Force

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little announced today the members of his newly created Advanced Nuclear Energy Task Force ahead of the task force’s first meeting Monday.

Governor Little signed Executive Order 2025-06, Creation of the Idaho Advanced Nuclear Energy Task Force, on Sept. 22, 2025. He established the task force to assess, recommend, and support strategies that advance Idaho’s leadership in nuclear energy innovation, deployment, and workforce development.

The task force is supported by staff from the Governor’s Office of Energy and Mineral Resources (OEMR) and the Idaho National Laboratory (INL).

The task force members include:

Scott Bedke , Lieutenant Governor (Co-Chair)

, Lieutenant Governor (Co-Chair) John Wagner , INL Director (Co-Chair)

, INL Director (Co-Chair) Lisa Burtenshaw , Mayor, City of Idaho Falls

, Mayor, City of Idaho Falls Jess Byrne , Director, Idaho Department of Environmental Quality

, Director, Idaho Department of Environmental Quality Thom Carter , Vice President of Government Affairs, PacifiCorp

, Vice President of Government Affairs, PacifiCorp Mitch Colburn , Vice President of Planning, Engineering, and Construction, Idaho Power Company

, Vice President of Planning, Engineering, and Construction, Idaho Power Company Dan Coyne , President/CEO, Idaho Environmental Solutions

, President/CEO, Idaho Environmental Solutions Dave Lent , District 33 Senator, Idaho Senate

, District 33 Senator, Idaho Senate Ted Hill , District 14 Representative, Idaho House of Representatives

, District 14 Representative, Idaho House of Representatives Tom Kealey , Director, Idaho Department of Commerce

, Director, Idaho Department of Commerce Raúl Labrador , Attorney General of the State of Idaho

, Attorney General of the State of Idaho M.H. "Hootie" Langseth , Commissioner, Butte County

, Commissioner, Butte County Ed Lodge , Commissioner, Idaho Public Utilities Commission

, Commissioner, Idaho Public Utilities Commission Kirt Marlow , Senior Vice President, Hi-Tech Solutions

, Senior Vice President, Hi-Tech Solutions Bobbi-Jo Meuleman , CEO, Boise Metro Chamber

, CEO, Boise Metro Chamber Wendi Secrist , Executive Director, Idaho Workforce Development Council

, Executive Director, Idaho Workforce Development Council Andy Snook , Senior Deputy Counsel, Idaho Governor’s Office

, Senior Deputy Counsel, Idaho Governor’s Office Jennifer White , Executive Director, Idaho State Board of Education

, Executive Director, Idaho State Board of Education Cally Younger, Administrator, Idaho Governor’s Office of Energy and Mineral Resources

The Task Force will hold its first meeting on Monday, February 2, 2026, in the Lincoln Auditorium (West Wing 2) in the Idaho State Capitol from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mountain Time. The meeting may also be accessed virtually at https://www.idahoptv.org/shows/idahoinsession/ww02/. Public comment is scheduled for the end of the meeting. Sign up is required at the door, and written comments may also be submitted to comments@oer.idaho.gov.

The meeting agenda and more information about the Task Force can be found at https://townhall.idaho.gov/PublicMeeting/7824.