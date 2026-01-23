Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little commented today on the passing of former District 33 Representative Linden Bateman from Idaho Falls. Bateman served in the Idaho Legislature from 1977 to 1986 and again from 2010 to 2016.

“Linden Bateman was a close friend of mine and a true statesman. He served Idaho with distinction for fifteen years, guided by integrity, humility, and a genuine commitment to the people he represented. Linden was passionate about Idaho history and played a key role in establishing March 4 as Idaho Day. He listened thoughtfully, led with principle, and always sought to do what is right. Beyond his service, he was a trusted friend to many and a steady presence, respected by all who knew him. Idaho is better because of his work, and his legacy of character and public service will not be forgotten,” Governor Little said.