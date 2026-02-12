Gov. Little signs Executive Order reinstating the Idaho Governor’s Trophy and renewing the legendary football rivalry between Boise State and the University of Idaho

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little was joined by University of Idaho President Scott Green and Boise State Interim President Jeremiah Shinn to sign Executive Order 2026-02, the Recommissioning of the Idaho Governor’s Trophy, marking the return of this historic rivalry, set to resume in 2031.

“With the return of this great football rivalry between University of Idaho and Boise State University, today, we celebrate not just a game, but a tradition that unites our state, honors our history, and showcases the very best of Idaho.

Over time, conference realignment and shifting schedules have put many historic rivalries across the country on pause, including this one. Today I am excited to be reinstating this great tradition and recommissioning the Idaho Governor’s Trophy,” Governor Little said.

The historic game was announced by both Universities jointly on Thursday morning and will take place at Albertsons Stadium on Sept. 6, 2031.

“To host the Vandals in Boise and on The Blue, which is one of the most iconic places in the state of Idaho, is a great opportunity for not only both schools, but the entire state,” said Jeramiah Dickey, Boise State Director of Athletics. “I’m grateful to the Idaho athletics administration for working together on renewing the series and keeping the resources and support around this game within the state. It will also be great to showcase both universities and the longtime matchup on a national level when this game on the ‘Front Porch of Idaho’ becomes the talk of college football.”

“We are excited to renew our rivalry with Boise State and get back on the football field in 2031,” Terry Gawlik, Idaho’s Director of Athletics, said of the renewed rivalry. “We know how much this game means for both fan bases and the entire Gem State. I am grateful for the work of our staff, led by Tim Mooney, and the cooperation of Bronco Athletics. Thank you to Jeremiah Dickey for working together on this and to President Scott Green and Interim President Jeremiah Shinn at Boise State for helping us finalize this agreement.”

The matchup will be the 41st installment of the in-state showdown, and the first since Nov. 12, 2010. Boise State boasts a 22-17-1 all-time record against the Vandals, including a current 12-game winning streak.

The two teams played yearly from 1971-2010. The programs were both members of the Big Sky Conference from 1971-95 and continued the series for 15 consecutive seasons when the Broncos joined the FBS ranks in 1996.

The game against the Vandals marks Boise State’s second scheduled contest in 2031. The Broncos will host Memphis on Sept. 13, 2031.

The matchup will mark the second consecutive season that Boise State will play against an in-state opponent. The Broncos are set to host Idaho State on Sept. 7, 2030.

This is Idaho’s first game on the 2031 schedule. The Vandals have played an in-state team every year since 2018 and play Idaho State on an annual basis for the iconic Potato State Trophy.