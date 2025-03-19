Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little commented on his signing of House Bill 345 today, the Medicaid Reform and Cost Containment Act.

"We want Idahoans to become as self-sufficient as possible. House Bill 345 reinforces that goal while reasonably reeling in Medicaid spending so taxpayers are not overly burdened by this program in the outyears. House Bill 345 is a huge improvement over a previous version that would have reversed voter-approved Medicaid Expansion in 2018. The voters spoke loudly in 2018 with their votes, and as elected leaders we must continue to respect that. I am pleased House Bill 345 improves the Medicaid program without rejecting the will of the voters on Medicaid Expansion,” Governor Little said.

Governor Little was joined by bill sponsors in his office today as he signed the bill. House Bill 345’s statement of purpose states, “By balancing healthcare access with financial accountability, this legislation keeps Idaho’s Medicaid program sustainable, efficient, and focused on delivering high-quality care while preventing unnecessary dependency on government services.”