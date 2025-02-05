Janie and Jack Launches Third-Party Marketplace, It’s More Than Just Fashion

Janie and Jack Marketplace Janie and Jack logo Mirakl logo

Powered by Mirakl, Leading Children’s Retailer Seeks 100 Brand Partners by EOY 2025 in Home Furnishings, Toys, Wellness and Kids' Gear

Janie and Jack Marketplace, the one stop destination for families' growing needs, seeks new partners who align with our brand promise.” — Parnell Eagle, President and Chief Commercial Officer, Janie and Jack

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Janie and Jack announced its partnership with Mirakl —the leading provider of eCommerce software solutions—to power its new marketplace platform, allowing third-party sellers to seamlessly integrate their products into janieandjack.com . Expanding its legacy as a leading children’s fashion brand, Janie and Jack created a new marketplace to complement its eCommerce site with thoughtfully curated products that extend beyond fashion, including home furnishings & décor, toys, health & wellness, and kids and baby gear. This new marketplace provides an enhanced shopping experience for its loyal customers and positions the company as a one-stop destination for families and premier gifting.“Janie and Jack is committed to evolving alongside our customers’ needs. Our investment in digital transformation and the launch of Janie and Jack Marketplace isn’t just an eCommerce initiative–it’s central to the future growth of our brand,” said Parnell Eagle, President and Chief Commercial Officer, Janie and Jack. “Mirakl stood out as the clear partner to help us build this dynamic omnichannel experience and allowed a seamless transformation without overhauling our existing infrastructure.”“As technology disrupts eCommerce and we look to the future of retail in the children’s industry, Janie and Jack is at the forefront of eCommerce growth innovation by launching its Mirakl-powered platform that drives new revenue and expands their product assortment without the risk and costs of managing inventory in-house. We are honored that they chose to collaborate with us,” said Alex Hase, GM of the Americas at Mirakl.“We are thrilled to expand our product offerings beyond fashion as we continue to seek new partners who align with our brand promise and join us on this exciting journey,” said Eagle. “Janie and Jack Marketplace can better serve our loyal customers by providing them the opportunity to shop conveniently in one place for all their families’ growing needs.”Janie and Jack Marketplace brings exciting opportunities for sellers to expand their reach and grow their brand. Sellers can check out janieandjack.com for more details, including how to become a brand partner.About Janie and JackSince its debut in 2002, Janie and Jack is a design house for kids — because individual style starts early. Each season's collections of apparel, footwear and accessories feature charming twists on classic fashion. Janie and Jack is known for family moments, thoughtful details and memorable gifts. Janie and Jack was acquired by Go Global Retail from Gap Inc. in 2021. Visit Janie and Jack stores nationwide for kids' clothing from newborn to size 8, and www.janieandjack.com for up to size 16.About MiraklMirakl is the leading provider of eCommerce software solutions. Mirakl's suite of solutions provides enterprises with a transformative way to drive significant growth and efficiency in their online business. Since 2012, Mirakl has been pioneering the platform economy, empowering retail and B2B enterprises with the most advanced, secure and scalable technology to digitize and expand product assortment through marketplace and dropship, improve efficiency in supplier catalog management and payments, personalize shopping experiences, and boost profits through retail media. Mirakl is trusted by Macy’s, Saks, Kroger, Henry Schein, The Knot, 1-800-Flowers and 450+ industry-leading businesses worldwide. For more information: www.mirakl.com

