Sessions Announces Hearing on FEMA Reform Opportunities, Recovery Efforts in North Carolina

Subcommittee on Government Operations Chairman Pete Sessions (R-Texas) announced a hearing titled “Oversight of the Federal Emergency Management Agency: Operational Challenges and Opportunities for Reform.” The subcommittee hearing will examine the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) ongoing efforts to deliver assistance to Americans impacted by devastating storms in North Carolina. In addition, members will examine reform opportunities at FEMA to ensure taxpayer funds at the agency are being used effectively and efficiently. This follows the Subcommittee’s oversight of FEMA’s relief efforts in Hawaii and Florida.

“Recent hurricanes devastated communities across the United States, including those in North Carolina. FEMA has a responsibility to utilize every tool at their disposal to deliver aid to the countless Americans still in need. In the aftermath of these deadly storms, it has become clear that reports of delays in critical assistance and unclear communication can overshadow FEMA’s mission. While natural disasters are unpredictable, FEMA’s operation should not be. Since August of 2023, the Government Operations Subcommittee has conducted oversight over Federal disaster assistance. Our subcommittee will continue to examine reform opportunities and work to ensure Americans in North Carolina and other communities impacted by storms are receiving the help they expect and deserve,” said Subcommittee Chairman Pete Sessions.

WHAT: Hearing titled “Oversight of the Federal Emergency Management Agency: Operational Challenges and Opportunities for Reform.”

DATE: Wednesday, March 26, 2025

TIME: 10:00 a.m. ET

LOCATION: 2175 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESSES:

Eric Church

President & Co-Founder

Chief Cares Fund

David Jackson

President & CEO

Boone Area Chamber of Commerce

Jeff Howell

Director (ret.)

Yancey County, North Carolina Emergency Management

Chris Currie

Director, Homeland Security and Justice

Government Accountability Office

The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.