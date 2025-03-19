Sessions Announces Hearing on FEMA Reform Opportunities, Recovery Efforts in North Carolina
Subcommittee on Government Operations Chairman Pete Sessions (R-Texas) announced a hearing titled “Oversight of the Federal Emergency Management Agency: Operational Challenges and Opportunities for Reform.” The subcommittee hearing will examine the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) ongoing efforts to deliver assistance to Americans impacted by devastating storms in North Carolina. In addition, members will examine reform opportunities at FEMA to ensure taxpayer funds at the agency are being used effectively and efficiently. This follows the Subcommittee’s oversight of FEMA’s relief efforts in Hawaii and Florida.
“Recent hurricanes devastated communities across the United States, including those in North Carolina. FEMA has a responsibility to utilize every tool at their disposal to deliver aid to the countless Americans still in need. In the aftermath of these deadly storms, it has become clear that reports of delays in critical assistance and unclear communication can overshadow FEMA’s mission. While natural disasters are unpredictable, FEMA’s operation should not be. Since August of 2023, the Government Operations Subcommittee has conducted oversight over Federal disaster assistance. Our subcommittee will continue to examine reform opportunities and work to ensure Americans in North Carolina and other communities impacted by storms are receiving the help they expect and deserve,” said Subcommittee Chairman Pete Sessions.
WHAT: Hearing titled “Oversight of the Federal Emergency Management Agency: Operational Challenges and Opportunities for Reform.”
DATE: Wednesday, March 26, 2025
TIME: 10:00 a.m. ET
LOCATION: 2175 Rayburn House Office Building
WITNESSES:
Eric Church
President & Co-Founder
Chief Cares Fund
David Jackson
President & CEO
Boone Area Chamber of Commerce
Jeff Howell
Director (ret.)
Yancey County, North Carolina Emergency Management
Chris Currie
Director, Homeland Security and Justice
Government Accountability Office
The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.
