DOGE Subcommittee Announces NPR and PBS Leaders will Testify on March 26

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency (DOGE) Chairwoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) today announced the Chief Executive Officers of National Public Radio (NPR) and Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) will testify at a hearing titled “Anti-American Airwaves: Holding the heads of NPR and PBS Accountable” on March 26, 2025. The CEOs will be asked to explain why the demonstrably biased news coverage they produce for an increasingly narrow and elitist audience should continue to be funded by the broad taxpaying public. Both organizations have repeatedly undermined the trust of Americans by ignoring stories that were damaging to the Biden Administration, dismissing calls to perform more balanced reporting, and continuing to pursue partisan coverage. This hearing will assess whether the American taxpayer should continue to subsidize NPR and PBS.

“I want to hear why NPR and PBS think they should ever again receive a single cent from the American taxpayer. These partisan, so-called ‘media’ stations dropped the ball on Hunter Biden’s laptop, down-played COVID-19 origins, and failed to properly report the Russian collusion hoax. Now, it is time for their CEOs to publicly explain this biased coverage. Federal taxpayers should not be forced to pay for one-sided reporting, which attacks over half the country to protect and promote its own political interests. I look forward to working with the Trump Administration to stop allowing the blatant misuse of taxpayer funds for partisan ends,” said Subcommittee Chairwoman Greene.

WHAT: Hearing on “Anti-American Airwaves: Holding the Heads of NPR and PBS Accountable”

DATE: Wednesday, March 26, 2025

TIME: 10:00 AM ET

LOCATION: HVC-210

WITNESSES:

Katherine Maher, Chief Executive Officer and President, National Public Radio

Paula Kerger, Chief Executive Officer and President, Public Broadcasting Service

RSVP: Media must RSVP by Tuesday, March 25 at 12p ET. Email here to RSVP.