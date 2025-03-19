Breeze Airways Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2025

Breeze Airways Logo

Breeze Ranks No. 2 in Travel and Hospitality for Making Travel More Accessible and Convenient

Breeze was founded to reimagine the future of air travel, and this recognition is yet another way we’re proving our premium, low-cost model works.” — David Neeleman

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breeze Airways , the premium leisure carrier offering affordable nonstop service across the U.S., today celebrates being named to Fast Company’s Annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2025.Ranking No. 2 in the Travel and Hospitality category and the only airline to make the list this year, Breeze was recognized for its unique model that is making air travel more affordable and accessible to millions of travelers nationwide by connecting Guests in unserved and underserved city pairs. The airline, which added 29 new cities to its nationwide network last year, is the sole carrier on 87% of the routes it serves and boasts base fares that are an average of 44% lower than other carriers serving the same city pairs.“Since its inception, Breeze has paved its own path in the aviation industry, with chat-based support through our Guest Empowerment Team and premium leisure service to underserved city pairs,” said David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ CEO and founder. “Breeze was founded to reimagine the future of air travel, and this recognition is yet another way we’re proving our premium, low-cost model works. None of it would be possible without our amazing Team Members and Guests who believe in what we’re doing.”To determine honorees, Fast Company’s editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies offers both a comprehensive look at innovation today and a playbook for the future,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “This year, we recognize companies that are harnessing AI in deep and meaningful ways, brands that are turning customers into superfans by overdelivering for them, and challengers that are introducing bold ideas and vital competition to their industries. At a time when the world is rapidly shifting, these companies are charting the way forward.”Known for its premium low-cost model, Breeze was recently named 2025 Startup Airline of the year by the Centre for Aviation (CAPA) and recognized as a Four-Star Low-Cost Carrier at the 2025 Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) Five-Star and Four-Star Airline Awards. The APEX Five- and Four-Star airlines represent the top 100 carriers in the world for passenger experience, with only eight percent of airlines worldwide achieving this status. Earlier this year, Breeze was ranked in the top five of Travel + Leisure’s “Best Domestic Airlines” for the third consecutive year.Coupled with an elevated experience featuring premium seating options and high-speed WiFi on its fleet of brand-new Airbus A220-300 aircraft, Breeze is defining what it means to be “Seriously Nice” in an industry that has been anything but. Breeze offers both bundled and a la carte options so travelers can customize an experience that fits their needs. Breeze’s fare bundles feature full flexibility along with other add-ons such as bags, seats and inflight WiFi.With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit, free family seating, a la carte pricing and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Learn more about Breeze’s flight offerings via our site or the app.###ABOUT BREEZE AIRWAYSBreeze Airways operates more than 275 year-round and seasonal routes to 70 cities in 31 states. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze took flight in May 2021 bringing premium air service to secondary markets on its flagship fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Breeze has been named a top 5 “Best Domestic Airline” by Travel + Leisure for three consecutive years, was recognized for having the “Best Seat Comfort in North America” by Airline Passenger Experience (APEX) in 2024, and was named to Fast Company’s annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2025. Breeze was the first U.S. domestic airline to be certified by Autism Double Checked and is the official airline of Make-a-Wish Utah. With seamless booking, friendly policies, and customized booking options, Breeze makes it easy to buy and Seriously Nice™ to fly.ABOUT FAST COMPANYFast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com

