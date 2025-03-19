Berlin Barracks / DUI Drug, Criminal DLS, Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A3001767

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jae Farnum-Boylan

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 03/19/2025 at approximately 1019 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 500 Jug Brook Rd, Cabot VT

VIOLATIONS: DUI Drug, Criminal DLS, Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Arthur Smith

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers of the Berlin Barracks received a report of an impaired driver in Cabot. While responding to the call, Troopers located a male overdosing on the side of VT RT 215. The male was identified as Arthur Smith. Investigation revealed Smith was the subject of the original complaint. Smith was transported to the Central Vermont Medical Center. Smith was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court to answer to the above charges.

Vermont State Police were assisted at the scene by Cabot Ambulance Service, East Montpelier Ambulance Service, and Barre Town EMS.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Washington Superior Court-Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/29/25 at 0830 hours