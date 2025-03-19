Berlin Barracks / DUI Drug, Criminal DLS, Violation of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3001767
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jae Farnum-Boylan
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 03/19/2025 at approximately 1019 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 500 Jug Brook Rd, Cabot VT
VIOLATIONS: DUI Drug, Criminal DLS, Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Arthur Smith
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers of the Berlin Barracks received a report of an impaired driver in Cabot. While responding to the call, Troopers located a male overdosing on the side of VT RT 215. The male was identified as Arthur Smith. Investigation revealed Smith was the subject of the original complaint. Smith was transported to the Central Vermont Medical Center. Smith was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court to answer to the above charges.
Vermont State Police were assisted at the scene by Cabot Ambulance Service, East Montpelier Ambulance Service, and Barre Town EMS.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Washington Superior Court-Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/29/25 at 0830 hours
