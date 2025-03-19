Komar Industries relocating and establishing first South Carolina operation in York County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Komar Industries (Komar), a manufacturer of balers and compactors, today announced it is establishing its first South Carolina operation in York County. The $11.5 million investment will create 160 new jobs.

Komar specializes in the design and manufacture of balers, stationary compactors and self-contained compactors. The company is also a leading innovator of technology for the recycling and waste management industries.

Relocating its subsidiary, Bace, LLC, from North Carolina, Komar will upfit the existing building located at 200 Ratchford Road in York. The new operation will grow the company’s manufacturing capabilities in waste and recycling compactor technology.

Operations are expected to be online in July 2025. Individuals interested in joining the Komar team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $150,000 Set-Aside grant to York County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

“Komar Industries is pleased to expand our manufacturing network of factories with our first operation within South Carolina. We look forward to becoming an integral part of the York community and an employer of choice in the area.” -Komar Industries CEO Mark Koenig

“We proudly welcome Komar Industries to South Carolina. As a leading global manufacturer, Komar’s relocation to our state is proof that companies are taking notice of our unmatched workforce. The 160 new jobs brought to York County will strengthen the region and add to the legacy that defines our manufacturing industry.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina’s economy continues to grow and thrive, and today’s announcement by Komar Industries is another exciting milestone. The company’s $11.5 million investment will have a substantial impact in York County, and we are proud to support Komar as they relocate and create new opportunities in our state.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We are excited to have Komar Industries join us in York, S.C. Their investment will create new jobs for our community, which is essential as we continue to grow. This is a fantastic opportunity for York County, and we can’t wait to see Komar thrive in our area.” -York County Council Chairwoman Christi Cox

