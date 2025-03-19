Veterans for America First condemns smear campaign against Muslim Sophia Farooq in Cobb County GA Integrity Matters

Sophia Farooq endorsed by VFAF Veterans for America First for Cobb Chair GA GOP

VFAF Veterans for America First condemns a faith-based smear campaign against Muslim Candidate Sophia Farooq in Cobb County Georgia as Integrity Matters

Anonymous emails from Integrity Matters attacking us for endorsing a Muslim candidate shows these people have no integrity. We condemn these hateful attacks based on faith and we stand with Sophia” — Jared Craig President, Georgia Veterans for America First Chapter

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From L-Strategies the official press of Veterans for America First VFAF has released a statement on their national website stating: Veterans for America First condemns smear campaigns based on Race, Religion or Sexual Preference. There is no place in America or MAGA for these types of attacks. In Georgia Sophia Farooq, a Muslim, has been endorsed by our Veteran Team.To read the entire statement visit: https://vfaf.us/vfaf-national-strongly-condemns-the-faith-based-attacks-on-our-endorsed-candidate-sophia-farooq-in-cobb-county-georgia From our March 3rd EIN Presswire news release:VFAF National has issued an endorsement of Sophia Farooq for Chair of the Cobb County Georgia Republican Party. Cobb is the largest GOP in the state of Georgia.Sophia Farooq will Engage with local residents through events and initiatives designed to foster community involvement. Promote policies that align with our values, ensuring a better future for Cobb County and Join efforts to mobilize supporters and drive grassroots activities across the county.The Georgia State Chapter of Veterans for America First has worked very closely with the departing chair on election integrity and mobilizing the vote in Cobb and throughout the state where the effort will be maintained through Sophia Farooq.Veterans for America First named Lucretia Hughes as our February 2025 Hero of the Month for her unwavering dedication to faith, family, and freedom. A true grassroots leader, Lucretia embodies the values that make America great—courage, conviction, and a relentless drive to preserve our constitutional rights.Born and raised in Commerce, Georgia, Lucretia has dedicated her life to speaking truth and standing up for American values. As a conservative activist, media personality, and community leader, she uses her voice to educate, inspire, and mobilize citizens across the country. She is the founder of Fallback Productions Studio LLC and the host of Real News with Lucretia Hughes, a hard-hitting, no-nonsense show that tackles the political and cultural issues impacting everyday Americans. Lucretia serves as the communications director of the Georgia State Chapter of Veterans for America First and is a National Ambassador for the organization.

Sophia Farooq, her vision and plans for Cobb County GOP 3/16/25 CD Media

