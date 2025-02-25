Cay Galgon Life House Continues to Transform Lives for Countless At-Risk Mothers and Infants

Cay Galgon Life House Helps Mothers and Their Babies At-Risk of Homelessness Cay Galgon Life House Continues to Transform Lives for At-Risk Mothers and Infants with Annual Dessert Auction Gala The local nonprofit, Cay Galgon Life House to host 13th annual gala on March 1, 2025, raising funds to shelter, educate and advocate for women in Lehigh Valley who are pregnant and experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

Proceeds from “Kentucky Derby” Themed Gala to Fund Residential and Community Outreach Programs for Pregnant Women and Mothers of Infants

This journey hasn’t been easy. There were nights when I cried myself to sleep, wondering if things would ever get better. With Cay Galgon Life House, you don’t just survive—you thrive.” — Graduate, Cay Galdon Life House Residential Program

LEHIGH VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cay Galgon Life House (CGLH) , a vital lifeline for at-risk mothers and their babies, remains steadfast in its mission to provide safe shelter, essential resources, and life-changing support to women facing homelessness and instability. Through its Residential and Community Outreach Programs, CGLH equips marginalized mothers with the tools they need to achieve independence and stability.Now in its 13th year, the organization’s annual Gala and beloved dessert auction will raise crucial funds to sustain these transformative programs. This year’s Kentucky Derby-themed event , set for Saturday, March 1, 2025, at 6:00 PM in the Musikfest Café at SteelStacks in Bethlehem, PA, will bring together community members, local leaders, and dedicated supporters for an unforgettable evening. Guests will enjoy Southern charm, signature cocktails, live entertainment, a formal dinner, and the signature dessert auction, featuring locally crafted artisan cakes. Proceeds will directly fund safe housing, essential supplies, education, and career development opportunities for vulnerable mothers and their children.“We prepare our clients for a life of self-reliance, breaking the generational cycles of poverty for those experiencing homelessness, housing instability, food insecurity, and other vulnerabilities,” explained Paula Albanese, Executive Director, Cay Galgon Life House. “We believe all mothers and babies deserve to be seen, known, and loved—and we envision a community where every woman and child is supported, nurtured, and empowered.”A highlight of the evening will be the Gala’s 2025 guest speaker, a Residential Program graduate who will share her inspiring and heartwarming testimony: “During one of the hardest times of my life, I found myself at Cay Galgon Life House—pregnant, scared, and desperate for a fresh start,” she said. “This home, this safe space, gave all of us more than just shelter. It gave us hope, and it gave us the support we needed to heal.”Complex and multi-layered challenges such as absent parental figures, rising housing costs, limited job opportunities, wages below the poverty line, a lack of access to childcare, and mental and physical health disparities contribute to homelessness and financial instability. The funds raised from the Gala are critical to sustaining and expanding CGLH’s programs:• Residential Program: Providing safe and supportive transitional housing for pregnant women experiencing homelessness for up to two years, including case management, parenting education, job coaching and placement, and life-skills to help build stability and self-sufficiency as they transition into permanent housing.• Community Outreach Program: Reaching over 500 regional mothers annually, this program supports pregnant women and mothers of babies with case management, essential supplies, and referrals to various community services ensuring clients have the tools to thrive. This includes access to affordable childcare, and educational and employment opportunities.The evening will also include the presentation of the 2025 William and Patricia Straccia Guardian Angel Award to Bob Marks, owner of emi landscape, for his unwavering financial support and volunteerism.To purchase tickets, become a sponsor, or learn more about Cay Galgon Life House, visit www.caygalgonlifehouse.org or contact Paula Albanese at paula@caygalgonlifehouse.org and (610) 867-9546.About Cay Galgon Life HouseCay Galgon Life House is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization in Lehigh County, Bethlehem, PA, dedicated to empowering pregnant women and mothers of infants through programs that foster self-reliance and stability. Founded in 2019, Cay Galgon Life House provides a lifeline for pregnant women and mothers of infants in the Lehigh Valley by addressing the systemic challenges of poverty, housing instability, and food insecurity these vulnerable new mothers face. With a mission rooted in compassion and community service, CGLH offers comprehensive support to families experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness, food insecurity, and other vulnerabilities. Learn more about their impact and how you can help at www.caygalgonlifehouse.org

Cay Galgon Life House Continues to Transform Lives for At-Risk Mother and Infants

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.