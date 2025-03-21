IDScan.net announces multi-language support, expansion through North America, Europe

New product enhancements deliver seamless identity verification for businesses operating in Canada, Mexico, and French-speaking regions worldwide

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IDScan.net, a leading provider of identity verification and document authentication solutions, is proud to announce a suite of new product enhancements designed to better serve non-U.S. business customers. These updates include the launch of multi-language support for the VeriScan platform and the integration of third-party database checks in Canada and Mexico—marking a significant step forward in cross-border identity verification.This expansion is driven by the growing demand for comprehensive, AI-driven fraud prevention solutions that can bridge the gap between physical and digital identity interactions. As global businesses face increasing fraud risks in uncertain economic times, VeriScan’s latest enhancements provide a seamless, secure, and scalable verification process for international markets.Strengthening Global Identity VerificationVeriScan employs artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to perform real-time document analysis, ensuring authenticity across a wide range of global identity documents. By integrating external data sources, the platform offers enhanced risk mitigation—helping businesses reduce fraud, streamline compliance, and ensure a frictionless user experience.New enhancements include:- French Language Support – Expanding usability for businesses in France, Canada, Africa, and other French-speaking regions, ensuring a localized and intuitive user experience.- Canadian & Mexican ID Verification – Integration with a third-party database that enables instant authentication of all Canadian driver’s licenses and newly added Mexican Commercial Driver’s Licenses—critical for industries such as logistics, financial services, and retail.A Commitment to Seamless, Global Compliance“Identity verification services are crucial to fraud prevention, but managing multiple solutions across different regions can lead to inefficiencies and inconsistent results,” said Jimmy Roussel, CEO of IDScan.net. “We’re committed to offering a unified, end-to-end solution that meets the diverse compliance needs of businesses worldwide—ensuring a seamless, secure, and user-friendly experience as our customers scale. These new capabilities are another step toward our goal of providing the most robust, AI-powered ID verification platform on the market.”Expanding Reach Across Key IndustriesIDScan.net’s latest enhancements cater to businesses across multiple sectors, including:-Fintech & Banking – Strengthening KYC (Know Your Customer) and AML (Anti-Money Laundering) compliance-Retail & Consumer Goods – Preventing fraudulent transactions and identity theft at the point of sale-Automotive & Transportation – Verifying driver credentials in cross-border commercial operationsThese updates reflect IDScan.net’s ongoing commitment to expanding its global footprint and providing businesses with the most advanced, AI-powered identity verification solutions.For more information about VeriScan and IDScan.net’s latest product enhancements, visit www.IDScan.net About IDScan.netIDScan.net is the leading AI-powered identity verification platform focusing on age validation and fraud reduction for high compliance industries. We perform more than 18,000,000 ID and identity-related transactions monthly for more than 7,500 customers including AMC Theatres, Circa Casino, Simmons Bank, MRI Software and more.

