U.S. News & World Report: East Greenwich Endoscopy Center Among Nation’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers

The East Greenwich Endoscopy Center is located at 1407 South County Trail, Bldg. 4 in East Greenwich, RI.

One of 259 endoscopy centers nationwide–and only one in RI–to earn this designation

This prestigious recognition from US News & World Report is a testament to the dedication, skill, and teamwork of our nurses, endotechs, and physicians.” — Dr. William Chen, University Endoscopy Group Chair

EAST GREENWICH, RI, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- University Gastroenterology /GI Alliance and University Endoscopy Group (UEG) were honored to learn this week that US News & World Report named the East Greenwich Endoscopy Center among the best ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) in the country.Of the more than 2,000 colonoscopy and endoscopy ASCs evaluated in the report, East Greenwich Endoscopy Center was one of just 259 to be ranked as high-performing. It is also among just 733 ASCs nationwide to receive this distinction from a pool of nearly 5,000 centers across the following four specialty areas.-Colonoscopy & Endoscopy-Orthopedics & Spine-Ophthalmology-Urology“Our mission at East Greenwich and all of our endoscopy centers has always been to provide the highest quality endoscopic care to our patients—a commitment from which we have never wavered,” said Dr. William Chen, University Endoscopy Group Chair. “This prestigious recognition from US News & World Report is a testament to the dedication, skill, and teamwork of our nurses, endotechs, and physicians.”Located at 1407 South County Trail, East Greenwich Endoscopy is part of University Endoscopy Group, is staffed in part by University Gastroenterology physicians, and is managed by Surgery Partners.“The entire UEG team—including our staff, the physicians, and all of us at Surgery Partners—takes immense pride in delivering exceptional GI care that is safe, convenient, and cost-effective,” said Surgery Partners RI Regional Director of Operations Kathy Abiri, RN, MS, CASC. “Earning national recognition affirms the hard work and dedication our team demonstrates daily, ensuring our patients receive the high-quality care they deserve and expect from East Greenwich Endoscopy and University Gastroenterology.”What’s an Ambulatory Surgery Center?ASCs are freestanding, outpatient healthcare facilities that specialize in providing same-day surgical and diagnostic procedures. Colonoscopy and Endoscopy ASCs–like East Greenwich Endoscopy and UEG’s other endoscopy centers–offer a wide range of diagnostic and therapeutic procedures for the digestive system, including, endoscopy, colonoscopy, polyp removal, and other minimally invasive procedures. Because they are designed for same-day, outpatient care, ASCs can provide a more streamlined, convenient experience than hospitals, often with shorter wait times and less cost.US News & World Report’s MethodologyAccording to its methodology report, US News & World Report based its findings on three years of Medicare data from more than 6.1 million patients. Criteria included, how successfully the center avoided complications; emergency room visits; unplanned hospitalizations, and other undesirable outcomes. The ASCs were given designations of “high performing,” “average,” or “below average.”About University GastroenterologyThe Mission of University Gastroenterology (UGI) is to provide comprehensive gastrointestinal care in a patient-friendly setting. By using the newest medical technology and implementing the highest clinical standards, the physicians of UGI are dedicated to providing treatment for a wide array of gastrointestinal and liver diseases. For more than 30 years, University Gastroenterology has been privileged to serve the communities of Southern New England. We appreciate the trust and confidence of our patients and referring physicians and look forward to your visit.About University Endoscopy GroupWith freestanding surgical facilities in Providence, East Greenwich, and Portsmouth, the endoscopy centers that make up The University Endoscopy Group are part of a fast-growing nationwide trend toward outpatient surgeries being performed outside the hospital setting. We offer a convenient, comfortable, technologically advanced environment, where our team of gastroenterologists, nurses, and other medical professionals can focus on giving the outstanding care you deserve. All of our centers are fully licensed by the state of Rhode Island and accredited by the AAAHC (Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care). Our procedures are less likely to be delayed. We offer personalized attention and the highest quality endoscopic care at an affordable cost.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.