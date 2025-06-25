Dr. Katherine MacCallum First in Rhode Island to Perform Limb-Saving Limflow® TADV Procedure

Breakthrough procedure reduces amputation risk for patients with Chronic Limb-Threatening Ischemia

We’re not only saving legs–we’re enabling these patients to retain their independence, lessen the need for prolonged hospital and rehabilitation stays, and ultimately saving lives.” — Dr. Katherine P. MacCallum, Vascular Surgeon

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a major advancement for patients suffering from advanced peripheral arterial disease (PAD), Katherine P. MacCallum, M.D. , vascular surgeon with Brown Surgical Associates and Brown University Health , has become the first physician in Rhode Island to perform the LimFlowTADV (Transcatheter Arterialization of the Deep Veins) procedure — a breakthrough treatment for patients with Chronic Limb-Threatening Ischemia (CLTI) who face the imminent threat of major amputation.CLTI is a severe and life-altering form of PAD that manifests as non-healing wounds, intractable pain, and eventual limb loss1. The LimFlow® TADV System is the first and only FDA-approved device designed to provide a minimally invasive solution by rerouting oxygenated blood into the deep venous system, restoring circulation where arteries have failed.“This technology allows us to offer new hope to patients who previously had no other treatment options besides major amputation,” said Dr. MacCallum. “By restoring blood flow to the foot, we’re not only saving legs–we’re enabling these patients to retain their independence, lessen the need for prolonged hospital and rehabilitation stays, and ultimately saving lives.”A Game-Changer for High-Risk PatientsThe LimFlowprocedure has been shown to significantly improve outcomes for patients with CTLI and no options for surgical bypass:● 73% limb salvage at 12 months; 68% sustained at 24 months● 92% healed or healing wounds at 12 months; 83% at 24 months● 69% of patients pain-free at 24 months²“LimFlowTADV provides a new option for treating no-option CLTI with demonstrated limb salvage and wound healing through two years, even in the sickest patients,” said Dr. Dan Clair, as presented at VIVA 20243.Multidisciplinary ExcellenceThe success of the LimFlowprocedure requires a collaborative team approach involving vascular surgeons, vascular lab technologists, wound care specialists, and podiatrists. Brown Surgical Associates and Brown University Health have long been at the forefront of such multidisciplinary models, and this new offering continues their tradition of innovation and comprehensive patient care.Expanding Access to Lifesaving CareBy performing the first LimFlowTADV procedure in Rhode Island, Dr. MacCallum and her team are paving the way for broader access to this cutting-edge technology, ensuring patients throughout the region have a chance at limb salvage, improved function, and a better quality of life.For more information about limb-saving treatments and the LimFlowprocedure at Brown Surgical Associates, visit brownsurgicalassociates.org or call 401-272-1800.About Brown Surgical AssociatesBrown Surgical Associates is Rhode Island's largest multidisciplinary surgical group and a founding member of Brown Physicians, Inc. Our more than 50 surgeons are recognized for their experience in highly specialized areas of surgery. We offer the latest surgical techniques, such as minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgery, and many of our physicians also participate in groundbreaking research and clinical trials. Our doctors are not only surgeons, they are educators. All of them are on the teaching staff at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, training the next generation of surgeons. Each of our surgeons is board-certified or board-eligible by the American Board of Surgery. With 13 offices located conveniently throughout Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts, and surgeons who can operate at eight hospitals across the area, Brown Surgical Associates offers world-class care that is both cutting-edge and convenient.About Brown University HealthBrown University Health is a not-for-profit health system based in Providence, R.I. comprised of three teaching hospitals of The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University: Rhode Island Hospital and its Hasbro Children’s Hospital; The Miriam Hospital; and Bradley Hospital, the nation’s first psychiatric hospital for children; Newport Hospital, Saint Anne’s Hospital, and Morton Hospital are all community hospitals offering a broad range of health services; Gateway Healthcare, the state’s largest provider of community behavioral health care; Brown Health Medical Group, the largest multi-specialty practice in Rhode Island; and Brown Health Medical Group Primary Care, a primary care driven medical practice. Brown University Health teaching hospitals are among the country’s top recipients of research funding from the National Institutes of Health. All Brown University Health-affiliated partners are charitable organizations that depend on support from the community to provide programs and services.References:1. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD).2. LimFlow TADV Clinical Trial Data.3. Clair D. VIVA 2024 Presentation.

