Ruadán Books Expands, Announcing Three New Hires

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ruadán Books is delighted to announce that three new staff members have joined the growing Boston-based publisher. Deborah J. Brannon will lead the marketing team, Elizabeth Vantangoli will be the new Events Planner, and award-winning author Maria Haskins will be the Senior Columnist and Non-Fiction Editor.“I couldn’t be happier,” says Founder and CEO R. B. Wood. “The key to our growth as an independent publisher of speculative fiction and mystery/thrillers is finding the best talent to help Ruadán expand its reading audience, especially in the ever-changing chaos pervasive in modern publishing. Deborah, Elizabeth, and Maria are marvelous additions to the company, and their collective institutional knowledge will help guide us into the future!”With one anthology (Winter in the City) already available and achieving critical acclaim from a worldwide audience and two new releases coming in April (Nick Mamatas edited 120 Murders and Mike Allen’s novel The Black Fire Concerto)\, Ruadán Books growing catalog of weird and wonderful stories shows no signs of slowing down.Deborah says, "We're already hard at work on Spring in the City - the speculatively enticing follow-up to last year's spectacular Winter in the City. We are also excited to share that we have signed a few new authors - look out for us to share those partnerships soon!"About Ruadán BooksRuadán (pronounced ROO-ah-dawn) Books derives its name from the Irish god of Mystery and Espionage. Ruadán Books’ mission is to welcome new authors and inspire and tell unique stories from authors worldwide.Connect to Ruadán Books via their social accounts or by signing up for their newsletter Website | Twitter (X) | Facebook | Instagram | BlueSky | Ruadán Books NewsletterAbout Deborah J. BrannonDeborah is a publishing industry veteran and brings her C-level marketing experience to Ruadán Books. She drives marketing excellence and client satisfaction through streamlined processes, innovative solutions, and strategic leadership. As a published author of fantasy, poetry, and nonfiction, her experiences span all aspects of the publication industry.About Elizabeth VantangoliElizabeth graduated with an MFA in Popular Fiction, Writing, and Publishing from Emerson College and has a BA in Creative Writing and Media Communications from Asbury University. In addition to working for Ruadán Books, she is also the managing editor at CultureSlate, where she helps cover all things geek and nerd. In her spare time, she loves to play board games, do community theater, read, and work on her novels. She lives in Columbus, Ohio with her husband, Nick, and pet rabbit, Rory.About Maria HaskinsMaria is a Swedish-Canadian writer/editor of speculative fiction and nonfiction. Her work is available in the short story collections Wolves & Girls (2023, Brain Jar Press) and Six Dreams About the Train (2021, Trepidatio Publishing). She is an Aurora Awards nominee and an Ignyte Awards nominee. Maria’s work has appeared in several publications and anthologies, including Best Horror of the Year, Nightmare, Lightspeed, The Deadlands, Black Static, Shimmer, Beneath Ceaseless Skies, and elsewhere.###

