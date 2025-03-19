Singer Electric partners with AMPECO to build New Zealand's largest EV charging network

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer Electric, New Zealand’s leading electrical solutions provider, has announced a strategic partnership with AMPECO, a global leader in EV charging management software. This collaboration integrates AMPECO’s platform into Singer’s Apollo ecosystem, positioning the company to establish New Zealand’s largest managed EV charging network by the end of the first half of 2025.

Transforming New Zealand's EV Infrastructure

Singer Electric has already built a strong foundation in the country’s EV infrastructure, with over 2,000 chargers installed and more than 500 chargers currently being managed by the platform. Singer Electric plans to reach 1,000 managed chargers by Q3 2025 and 2500 by the end of 2025. Partnering with AMPECO strengthens Singer’s full-service offering, which spans consultation, installation, energy management, and ongoing maintenance for organizations transitioning to electric mobility. This has proven effective for major clients including Auckland Transport, Westfield shopping centers, and the Department of Corrections.

"As New Zealand accelerates toward a sustainable future, they need partners who understand both the electrical infrastructure and the management systems that make charging networks efficient and profitable," said Finn McLaren, Head of Sales and Marketing at Singer Electric. "AMPECO's platform gives us the technological foundation to deliver on both fronts and supports our vision of connected buildings and transport systems that are energy-responsive and predictive."

The Apollo platform: A complete electrification solution

AMPECO’s software forms a key component of Singer’s Apollo ecosystem– a one-stop solution that simplifies energy management for businesses. Apollo integrates best-of-breed technologies to help organizations achieve their sustainability goals through the principles of decarbonization, decentralization, and digitalization.

By leveraging AMPECO's mature, market-tested platform instead of developing an in-house solution, Singer saved at least 12 months of development time and resources while capitalizing on immediate market opportunities. AMPECO's exceptional API integration capabilities and collaborative approach to product roadmap development made them the ideal technology partner.

"AMPECO's platform is a crucial piece that fits perfectly into our Apollo ecosystem," explained Paul Clarkin, Chief Technology Officer at Singer Electric. "Their robust solution allows us to rapidly scale while focusing on what we do best - delivering comprehensive electrical solutions that solve real business challenges.”

Becoming New Zealand's largest managed charging network

With AMPECO’s advanced EV charging management software integrated into the Apollo platform, Singer is now well-positioned to secure complex electrical projects that require precise measurement and control through a digital platform. Building on its strong foundation in government EV projects, Singer is expanding its reach as one of New Zealand’s only full-service electrical providers able to deliver sustainable solutions across buildings and transport networks.

"AMPECO's platform is designed to empower visionaries like Singer Electric who are transforming EV charging from a standalone service into an integral part of a smarter, more sustainable energy ecosystem," said Orlin Radev, CEO of AMPECO.

AMPECO’s platform enables Singer to offer property owners and businesses new ways to generate value from EV charging investments. The flexible, API-driven system supports various business models, from private fleet charging to public pay-for-use networks, all managed through a single interface.

This addresses a critical market need, as property owners recognize EV charging as essential infrastructure but often prefer not to manage its complexities themselves. Through the AMPECO partnership, Singer Electric takes on this operational burden, transforming what many businesses view as a logistical challenge into a potential revenue-generating opportunity.

Regional expansion beyond New Zealand

The AMPECO platform's scalability and flexibility, combined with Singer's expertise in electrical systems, create a powerful offering poised to succeed in multiple markets throughout the region. AMPECO's AWS-hosted platform enables immediate growth into Australia and Pacific Island nations, where interest is already emerging.

Organizations seeking to meet sustainability targets need partners who simplify this complex journey. This collaboration between AMPECO and Singer Electric delivers precisely that - making smart electrification accessible, manageable, and beneficial for businesses of all sizes.

