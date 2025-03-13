AMPECO and Ekoenergetyka completed successfull integration to address critical challenges for CPOs across Europe

ZIELONA GóRA, POLAND, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMPECO, a global leader in EV charging management software, and Ekoenergetyka-Polska S.A., a leading manufacturer of advanced electric vehicle charging stations, announced the successful completion of comprehensive integration tests of Ekoenergetyka's Axon Easy charging station with AMPECO's management platform. This integration addresses critical challenges faced by Charge Point Operators (CPOs) across Europe, including regulatory compliance, secure payment processing, and enhanced user engagement.

The rigorous testing completion verified the seamless communication between Ekoenergetyka's charging stations and AMPECO's hardware-agnostic EV charging management platform. As CPOs face increasing pressure to scale operations while meeting complex European regulations, this hardware-software integration focuses on solving real operational challenges through advanced technology implementation.

The tests focused on four key functionalities that deliver substantial value to CPOs. First, the integration verified full compliance with German Eichrecht regulations, ensuring accurate and transparent billing for users with clear energy usage and cost breakdowns. This regulatory compliance is crucial for CPOs operating in Germany, meeting essential market requirements while providing customer protection through transparent transactions.

The integration also confirmed the successful implementation of Auto Charge functionality, which significantly speeds up charging sessions while making the charging network more appealing to B2B customers and fleet operators who prioritize operational efficiency.

Another key functionality verified during testing is the ability of Ekoenergetyka's charging stations to display personalized messages, which transforms charging stations into interactive communication channels between CPOs and EV drivers, enhancing customer engagement through dynamic communication and creating new promotional opportunities.

The integration also brings robust on-site payment processing with dynamic QR codes, enabling ad-hoc charging without requiring user registration. This functionality increases station utilization by accommodating occasional users while boosting revenue potential for CPOs.

"Completing the tests with positive results confirms our ability to integrate with modern backend systems and meet the highest market and regulatory requirements," said Marcin Krawczyk, Sales Director of the SEE Region at Ekoenergetyka-Polska S.A. "Our goal is not only to develop technology but also to create solutions that meet customer expectations and support the development of electromobility in Europe."

"The integration with Ekoenergetyka addresses the urgent challenges that impact CPOs' ability to scale efficiently while maintaining compliance and security," said Peter Nikolov, Head of Global Sales at AMPECO. "By combining our hardware-agnostic platform with Ekoenergetyka's innovative charging stations, we're enabling operators to build future-proof charging networks with their preferred hardware choices. Our comprehensive testing methodology ensures the highest levels of reliability and uptime that European charging operators require to succeed in this competitive market.”

As a hardware-agnostic platform, AMPECO partners with leading EV charging manufacturers like Ekoenergetyka to ensure charging network operators worldwide can confidently run and grow their networks with their preferred hardware. Details about AMPECO's supported charging hardware are available at ampeco.com/supported-chargers.

This successful hardware-software integration comes at a pivotal time when European markets are implementing increasingly complex regulations for EV charging infrastructure. Together, the companies provide CPOs with thoroughly tested technical solutions that maximize operational efficiency and user satisfaction while ensuring full regulatory compliance.

About AMPECO

AMPECO enables large-scale EV charging providers to launch and scale their business operations under their brand. The company offers a white-label and hardware-agnostic EV charging management platform to cover all EV charging business cases. It has a comprehensive out-of-the-box feature set that allows quick go-to-market while providing unmatched flexibility and extensibility via API to enable businesses to build their differentiators. AMPECO supports more than 160 charging network operators in over 65 countries. It has been globally recognized by Frost & Sullivan, Financial Times, Forbes, Deloitte, and PwC for its technological product innovation and strategic business development.

https://www.ampeco.com/



About Ekoenergetyka:

Ekoenergetyka was founded in 2009, growing out of an academic research project by two friends from university. Today it is a leading producer of high-power charging stations for electric vehicles on the European market. Ekoenergetyka has provided charging infrastructure for public transit operators in major European cities including Barcelona, Berlin, Hamburg and Paris, and has 80% of its home market in Poland. Backed by an investment from leading Central European private equity fund Enterprise Investors, the company is now expanding rapidly in the market to supply charging stations to Charge Point Operators (CPOs), who provide services for individual drivers of electric vehicles.

