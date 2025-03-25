InnovationForce Unveils AI for Utility Innovation Leaders to Accelerate Grid Modernization

InnovationForce Platform InnovationForce Logo

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- InnovationForce, the leader in democratizing innovation with AI, announced the launch of InnovationWorks AI for grid modernization— a groundbreaking way to help utilities turn strategy into execution, accelerate grid modernization, and tackle industry challenges at scale. InnovationWorks AI uniquely extracts challenges directly from pre-existing regulatory filings and grid modernization reports like Integrated Resource Plans (IRPs) allowing utilities, technology providers, and the industry to focus on solving the right problems, faster and smarter together."Innovation in the utility industry is too slow—critical grid modernization stalls as utilities are flooded with new technology ideas from partners, making it easy to lose sight of real priorities," said Kim Getgen, founder and CEO of InnovationForce. "Utilities and their suppliers need a smarter way to pinpoint critical challenges, match them with the right solutions, and accelerate execution through collaboration—InnovationWorks AI makes that possible for both the utility and the solution provider."InnovationWorks is founded on the pioneering research of Harvard Business School professor Dr. Linda Hill, as presented in her groundbreaking book Collective Genius. Her work has provided a framework for some of the world's most innovative companies."For decades, my research has demonstrated that the most successful organizations don’t outsource or go it alone —they foster collaboration across ecosystems of their peers, suppliers and regulators," said Dr. Linda Hill, HBS professor and co-founder of InnovationForce. "However, utilities have long lacked the technology to scale this kind of collaborative approach. InnovationWorks AI now bridges that gap, aligning utilities and technology providers to drive tangible, impactful execution."A Defining Moment for Grid ModernizationThe urgency couldn’t be clearer. According to a recent study by Grid Strategies, energy demand in the U.S. is projected to grow by 15.8% by 2029 in just four years—a nearly fivefold increase from previous forecasts. This rapid growth, fueled by data center expansion, electrification, and industrial demand, places pressure on utilities to modernize at an unprecedented pace while keeping energy costs down. The need to deliver affordable electricity while meeting new demand requires the most innovative, and efficient solutions to achieve grid modernization."For years, utilities have struggled to move from regulatory filings to real-world innovation. With InnovationWorks AI, the industry can now extract actionable challenges directly from filings and plans, match existing innovative solutions to those challenges, and create collaborations to modernize the grid at the speed we need,” said Lee Krevat, CEO, Krevat Energy Innovations and Gridwise Alliance Board Member.How InnovationWorks AI Unlocks Grid Innovation FasterInnovationWorks transforms grid modernization by using its AI capabilities to extract actionable challenges from pre-existing IRPs, grid modernization filings, and R&D reports. It then matches these challenges to vetted solutions, explaining why they’re a fit—helping utilities cut cycle times in half and move from ideation to execution faster. With 165 utilities and over 1,000 solutions and challenges being matched in real-time on the platform, utilities will be able to find new peer-vetted ideas faster. InnovationForce customers are seeing pilot times cut in half and are saving around $500,000 per pilot workflow with an AI-assisted approach.See InnovationWorks in Action at DistribuTech 2025InnovationForce will be hosting demo sessions and a cocktail reception to celebrate the launch of InnovationWorks AI. Kim Getgen, CEO and founder of InnovationForce will be speaking on multiple panels about how innovation leaders can use AI to remove the barriers to new technology adoption for grid modernization. Learn more about how to join InnovationForce at DistribuTECH here.Commercial Availability & PricingInnovationWorks AI is now available for utilities and innovators looking to accelerate grid modernization. Innovators can sign up for a 30-day trial workspace subscription at innovate.innovationworks.io/signup or request a demo to explore its capabilities.About InnovationForceInnovationForce democratizes innovation with an AI-powered innovation management platform that fosters collaboration and accelerates time-to-decision. Everyone innovates faster — from solo innovators and teams to global enterprises — anyone can collaborate to turn ideas into impactful, production-ready solutions that transform industries and drive growth. In 2024, we were named a Top 10 "Most Innovative Workplace” solution of 2024 by Fast Company and “Best in Business” by Inc. Learn more at www.innovationforce.io

