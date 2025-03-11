Inc. Names InnovationForce’s Kim Getgen and Linda Hill to Its 2025 Female Founders 500 List

InnovationForce Platform InnovationForce Logo

Inc.’s eighth annual Female Founders list highlights the nation’s top business leaders who challenge the status quo to tackle the world’s biggest problems

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced its eighth annual Female Founders list, honoring a bold group of 500 women whose innovations and ideas are leading their industries forward. These resilient entrepreneurs expressed grit and drive to collectively attract approximately $9 billion in 2024 revenue and $10.6 billion in funding.Each year, Inc. editors review thousands of applications highlighting female founders who are challenging the status quo and tackling some of the world’s biggest problems, and cull applicants through three rounds of judging, looking specifically at an entrepreneur’s bona fides in the past year. Criteria include quantifiable metrics such as revenue, sales, revenue growth, funding, and audience size. Inc. also looks for qualitative metrics including social media momentum and stories of impact.Honoree selection is also honed through the evaluation of the program’s advisory board: Cate Luzio, founder and CEO of Luminary; Dany Garcia, founder, CEO, and chairperson of the Garcia Companies; Pinky Cole Hayes, founder and CEO of Slutty Vegan; Anu Duggal, founding partner at Female Founders Fund; Katherine Power, serial entrepreneur and partner at Greycroft; Tiffany Dufu, president of the Tory Burch Foundation and founder of the Cru; and Kay Koplovitz, co-founder and chair at Springboard Enterprises, founder of USA Network."For decades, my research has shown that the most successful organizations don’t outsource innovation—they create the conditions for it to thrive by fostering collaboration that harnesses the collective genius of their people," said Linda Hill, HBS professor and co-founder of InnovationForce. "Yet, most organizations struggle to scale innovation because they lack the right tools. InnovationForce fills this gap with AI that keeps organizations aligned with their innovators, empowers them to act, and drives lasting business transformation.""Innovation management is broken. Most tools focus too much on ideation and basic crowdsourcing, leaving innovation misaligned with real priorities," said Kim Getgen, founder and CEO of InnovationForce. "Instead, InnovationWorks AI starts by harnessing the wisdom of unstructured data from trusted strategy documents to intelligently prioritize challenges that need to be solved first. From there, intelligent workflows scale execution across ecosystems of employees, partners, and suppliers working together to solve challenges. Our platform is cutting cycle times in half and saving up to $500,000 per workflow. This is the future of innovation—where AI and Collective Genius turn strategy into action, faster and smarter than ever before."The founders cross all industries and bring with them unique stories of success from each stage of the entrepreneurial journey — from startup to going public, being acquired by big buyers, or spending decades at the helm of an organization.Kim Getgen is a visionary entrepreneur and trailblazer reimagining the way AI-driven innovation can transform the future of work as the Founder & CEO of InnovationForce. Kim’s work has earned Fast Company’s Top 10 Most Innovative Workplace Solutions award, and Inc.’s Best in Business recognition. Her work tackling complex problems like grid modernization, climate resilience, and infrastructure transformation have earned accolades from Presidents Clinton and Biden, Platts Global Energy, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. A serial entrepreneur, she previously co-founded a Silicon Valley cybersecurity startup, later acquired by a global leader.As the Wallace Brett Donham Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School, Dr. Linda Hill is one of the world’s leading experts on leadership and innovation. Her book Collective Genius: The Art and Practice of Leading Innovation reshaped the way the world thought about innovation and is now a playbook for the world’s top business leaders. With over 3 million views of her TedTalk and two decades advising Fortune 500 companies on how to build high-performing innovation ecosystems, Linda was named one of Thinkers50’s top management thinkers. Now as co-founder of InnovationForce, Linda is bringing her experience to the front line to harness the future of innovation at scale."Female founders know what struggle is, but they’re also experts of improvisation, adaptability, and creativity. The women featured on this year’s list exemplify these qualities. Through times of uncertainty, their unwavering dedication and steadfast leadership are not only inspiring but vital to driving progress," said Inc. executive editor Diana Ransom.Several honorees will be featured in Inc. magazine’s Female Founders issue, on newsstands March 18, 2025. To see the complete list of honorees, please visit: https://www.inc.com/female-founders About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com About InnovationForceInnovationForce democratizes innovation with an AI-powered innovation management platform that fosters collaboration and accelerates time-to-decision. Everyone innovates faster — from solo innovators and teams to global enterprises — anyone can collaborate to turn ideas into impactful, production-ready solutions that transform industries and drive growth. In 2024, we were named a Top 10 "Most Innovative Workplace” solution of 2024 by Fast Company and “Best in Business” by Inc. Learn more at www.innovationforce.io

