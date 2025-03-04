CEATI Selects InnovationWorks to Empower Collaboration Across 165 Utilities & Advance Innovation Across Power Industry

The Two-Year SaaS Agreement Will Scale Innovation to Address Grid Modernization Challenges

RALEIGH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- InnovationForce, the leader democratizing innovation management with AI, has closed a two-year SaaS agreement with CEATI, a global network representing 165 utilities and over 4,000 members collaborating to drive transformation across the power industry via 21 working groups. This collaboration is set to scale innovation as a standardized process touching every major electric utility in the U.S. with a goal to rapidly address the urgent challenges of grid modernization as a collective.“This partnership underscores what my research has consistently shown: the most successful innovations emerge from collaborative ecosystems where diverse perspectives come together to solve complex problems,” said Dr. Linda Hill, co-founder of InnovationForce and Harvard Business School professor. “CEATI’s use of the InnovationWorks platform demonstrates how fostering ‘Collective Genius’ within a trusted network can unlock transformative solutions for grid modernization and decarbonization.”Driving Urgency: The Grid at a CrossroadsThe energy industry is under immense pressure to modernize its infrastructure, ensuring energy remains affordable, resilient, and capable of meeting surging demand. Global electricity consumption is projected to increase by nearly 50% by 2050, fueled by the rapid electrification of vehicles, industries, and homes. At the same time, grid reliability faces significant challenges from extreme weather events and the intermittent nature of renewable energy sources. To address these demands, utilities must adopt and deploy innovative technologies swiftly, requiring accelerated piloting and testing processes to ensure readiness for large-scale implementation.“CEATI members are at the forefront of navigating the energy industry’s most complex challenges, from integrating renewables to modernizing aging infrastructure,” said Alex Johnston, CEO of CEATI. “InnovationWorks provides the collaborative foundation we need to turn these challenges into opportunities. By combining its marketplace of ideas with a standardized innovation workflow, the platform empowers our members to innovate smarter and faster, building a stronger, more resilient grid to meet the demands of our energy future.”The InnovationWorks Advantage: Features That Will Empower an IndustryCEATI selected the InnovationWorks platform for its unique ability to foster collaboration and accelerate progress across its network of utilities and solution providers. Key features include:-Marketplace of Energy Specific Ideas: InnovationWorks enables CEATI members to collaborate around real challenges and needs, ensuring the best ideas are identified and matched to the best solutions. This ecosystem-driven approach accelerates the adoption of innovative solutions and fosters collective learning across CEATI’s 21 programs to reduce duplication of efforts and save time.-Automated Workflow Based on Design Thinking and Linda Hill’s Collective Genius: InnovationWorks provides a standardized yet decentralized approach to innovation. With its intuitive workflows, anyone—regardless of role or organization—can contribute to solving challenges within CEATI’s shared workspace. Innovators are coached through the process with best practices and videos based on 20 years of research from HBS Professor Dr. Linda Hill.-SOC2 Compliant and Secure: Integrated Single Sign-On (SSO) further simplifies participation and enhances security, allowing seamless collaboration across the consortium without needing to remember another password or log-in.“Innovation is no longer optional—it’s an imperative for utilities to modernize aging infrastructure and ensure affordable, reliable energy for the future,” said Kim Getgen, Founder and CEO of InnovationForce. “Our partnership with CEATI marks a pivotal moment for the energy industry, enabling utilities to move faster and smarter by harnessing the power of collective wisdom and collaborative innovation. We are thrilled to support CEATI in achieving this mission through the InnovationWorks platform, driving progress toward a more resilient and affordable energy future.”A Partnership for the Future: Hackathon at CEATI Hydropower ConferenceThis collaboration builds on InnovationForce’s growing reputation as a leader in innovation, including recognition as one of Fast Company’s Top 10 Most Innovative Workplace Solutions and Inc.’s Best in Business 2024. With CEATI’s global network now on the InnovationWorks platform, the partnership is expected to create a ripple effect across the energy sector, fostering faster adoption of new technologies and enhancing grid resilience.As part of this partnership, CEATI will host an Innovation Hackathon for senior utility leaders at the upcoming CEATI Hydropower Conference on March 27, 2025. Participants will use the InnovationWorks platform to ideate, test, and refine solutions, demonstrating its ability to foster collaboration and deliver measurable outcomes. Learn more about CEATI’s Hydropower Conference and register. https://www.ceati.com/event/hydropower-conference-2025 About CEATICEATI is a solution-driven network for power industry professionals. CEATI supports the work of its electric utility members with practical research, expert guidance, and forums for knowledge exchange. With participation from 4,000+ members across 165+ utilities worldwide, CEATI’s network provides access to industry-leading intelligence and offers members a cost-effective approach to inform and improve their decision-making.About InnovationForceInnovationForce democratizes innovation with an AI-powered innovation management platform that fosters collaboration and accelerates time-to-decision. Everyone innovates faster — from solo innovators and teams to global enterprises — anyone can collaborate to turn ideas into impactful, production-ready solutions that transform industries and drive growth. In 2024, we were named a Top 10 "Most Innovative Workplace” solution of 2024 by Fast Company and “Best in Business” by Inc. Learn more at www.innovationforce.io

