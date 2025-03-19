US News & World Reports: UOI’s East Bay Surgery Center Among Nation's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers

The East Bay Surgery Center is located on the second floor of UOI's Kettle Point loction in East Providence, RI.

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- University Orthopedics is both honored and humbled to announce that US News & World Report this week named the East Bay Surgery Center (EBSC) as one of the best ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) in the country.The report evaluated nearly 5,000 centers across four specialty areas: Colonoscopy & Endoscopy, Orthopedics & Spine, Ophthalmology, and Urology. EBSC is one of only two Rhode Island ASCs among the 733 facilities rated as high-performing and the state’s only orthopedic ASC to receive this distinction. Of the more than 1,500 orthopedic and spine ASCs assessed, EBSC was one of just 181 recognized as high-performing.Located on the second floor of UOI’s flagship Kettle Point location, the East Bay Surgery Center made history in 2018 as the first facility in Rhode Island to offer same-day orthopedic procedures and concierge-type home care. Since then, patients have undergone thousands of procedures, including fracture treatments, shoulder arthroscopy, rotator cuff repairs, and total hip and knee replacements.“This designation from US News & World Report is a true testament to our talented staff of medical professionals, from the surgeons and nurses at the center to the CNAs and therapists who continue the care when patients return home,” said University Orthopedics President Edward Akelman, MD. “Study after study shows patients recover better in the comfort of their own homes, and the stats in this report reflect that. The integrated approach we take at University Orthopedics and the East Bay Surgery Center provides patients the best of all worlds - offering the highest quality and safest care possible, allowing for rapid rehabilitation and recovery.”The report found complications at the EBSC were lower than expected when compared to similar surgical centers, while unplanned ER visits and hospital admissions were lower than average.The ASCs were given designations of “high performing,” “average,” or “below average.” According to its methodology report, US News & World Report based its findings on three years of Medicare data from more than 6.1 million patients. Criteria included, how successfully the center avoided complications; emergency room visits; unplanned hospitalizations, and other undesirable outcomes.About University OrthopedicsUniversity Orthopedics (UOI, universityorthopedics.com), with clinic locations in Rhode Island (Cranston, Cumberland, East Greenwich, East Providence, Johnston, Providence, Middletown, Newport, North Providence, Portsmouth, and Westerly) and Massachusetts (Mansfield, North Easton, Plymouth, and Raynham), is a regional center for orthopedics, sports medicine, and rehabilitation. UOI includes more than 65 board-certified orthopedic, fellowship-trained musculoskeletal, and sports medicine physicians. These specialists are faculty members of the Department of Orthopaedics at The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, teaching medical students, orthopedic residents, and fellowship sub-specialty surgeons.

