Breaking isolation: How Veterans are finding community through gaming

The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on the part of VA. Veterans should verify the information with the organization offering.

For many Veterans, transitioning from military service to civilian life can be a challenge, especially when it comes to finding the same sense of camaraderie and belonging they once had in uniform. Isolation is a real issue, but gaming has emerged as a powerful tool in the fight.

Nonprofits like Brick by Brick Vets are leading the charge, using gaming to help Veterans reconnect, find purpose and build lasting friendships. One powerful example of this is a Veteran who struggled with isolation until Brick by Brick Vets stepped in. By providing a gaming console and an online community, it helped that Veteran break free, finding support among others who understood the journey.

Brick by Brick Vets isn’t alone in this mission. Several Veteran-led gaming communities are reshaping what Veteran Service Organizations (VSOs) look like in the modern era. These groups aren’t just about gaming—they’re about creating safe spaces where Veterans can connect, share resources and support one another—both mentally and emotionally.

Focused on gaming as a means for engagement and building a similar sense of community, Warrior GMR connects Veterans to resources while providing a space for meaningful conversations. Through its Veteran Resilience Support System (VRSS), it emphasizes mental health awareness and provides support systems for Veterans struggling with PTSD, anxiety and depression.

Military Veteran Gaming (MVG) strives to improve Veterans’ quality of life by creating space where they can heal through gaming. Working with VA, MVG is aiming to establish structured D&D campaigns on its Discord server, allowing Veterans to engage in storytelling, teamwork and problem-solving in a supportive environment.

Regiment Gaming is America’s largest military gaming community, founded in 2020, with the mission of uniting Veterans and service members through the power of gaming. Video games have been proven to help Veterans with recovery from physical and emotional trauma. Regiment’s focus is overcoming issues that service members and Veterans face.

Combat Tested Gaming recognizes the importance of providing opportunities for Veterans to foster connections and combat isolation in an supportive environment. It aims to fulfill this mission by bringing Veterans together through esports. Combat Tested Gaming is about more than gaming—it’s about leveraging social engagement and skill development opportunities to build a strong community of support.

Madfinger Gaming is a studio driven by a passion for creating immersive, tactical experiences, and Gray Zone Warfare is a prime example of that vision in action. The team’s dedication to delivering dynamic open-world battlefield pushes the boundaries of what players can expect in a tactical first-person shooter, blending realism, strategy and engagement. Madfinger Games is committed to supporting Veterans, recognizing their service, and providing them with a community and platform where they can engage and find camaraderie.

These organizations aren’t just about online engagement. They are hosting gaming tournaments, online and in-person, giving Veterans another avenue to engage with their peers in a friendly, competitive setting. Whether it’s through Discord servers or Twitch streams, these groups are ensuring that no Veteran faces isolation alone.

The future of Veteran support is changing. Gaming is proving to be more than just a pastime—it’s a powerful tool for connection, healing and resilience. As these communities grow, they are proving that support doesn’t have to come from traditional means; sometimes, it’s as simple as picking up a controller or rolling the dice.

If you or a Veteran you know is looking for connection, check out one of these incredible communities—because no one fights alone, even in the virtual world.