West Texas VA is revolutionizing Veteran health care, bridging the gap by bringing lifesaving medical services directly to those who need it most. Through its Home-Based Primary Care (HBPC) program, the health care system is ensuring aging and homebound Veterans are not left behind.

For those who can no longer travel to a VA clinic or hospital, HBPC delivers high-quality, compassionate care right to their doorstep, honoring their service with the medical attention they deserve.

With a significant portion of the Veteran population in West Texas residing in rural areas, access to medical care can be challenging. Many aging Veterans struggle with mobility issues, chronic conditions and a lack of transportation, making it difficult to seek routine care. The HBPC program is bridging the gap by bringing a VA medical professional directly to Veterans, providing them with personalized care tailored to their specific needs.

Bringing health care home

The HBPC program is designed for Veterans with complex medical conditions who require ongoing care but may not have easy access to VA facilities. Through the HBPC program, a dedicated team of health care professionals—including doctors, nurses, social workers, dietitians and mental health specialists—make regular visits to Veterans’ homes to deliver comprehensive medical services.

“For many of our Veterans, traveling to a clinic is simply not an option. By bringing care to them we ensure they receive the attention they need while maintaining their dignity and independence,” said Ricardo Torrez, a registered nurse with the HBPC program.

Army Veteran Roger Stinson, 73, a Vietnam War Veteran from Midland, Texas, is one of the many beneficiaries of the program. After suffering a serious fall, Stinson found it difficult to leave his home for regular medical appointments. Now, through HBPC, a nurse routinely visits him to monitor his blood glucose, helps to manage his medications and provides ongoing rehabilitation support.

Torrez is pictured above drawing blood from Stinson during a face-to-face quarterly medical assessment.

Comprehensive and compassionate care

HBPC extends beyond physical health. It also prioritizes mental and emotional well-being. Many aging Veterans struggle with loneliness, PTSD and depression. The program provides regular check-ins with social workers and mental health specialists ensuring Veterans receive the support they need.

Caregiver support is another key component. Many elderly Veterans rely on family members for daily assistance and HBPC provides training and resources to help caregivers manage their loved one’s health effectively.

Expanding access to rural Veterans

Given the vast and often remote nature, West Texas VA is committed to expanding HBPC services to reach more Veterans in need. By leveraging telehealth technology, and mobile health units, VA aims to ensure that every eligible Veteran has access to compassionate high-quality care.

For Veterans like Stinson, the program is more than just health care—it’s a lifeline. “This program has been a lifesaver. I don’t have to worry about how I’m going to get to a doctor. They come to me and they treat me like family.”

Veterans interested in HBPC are encouraged to contact their medical team for more information.