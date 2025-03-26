A&D Medical Unveils Body Composition Scale In Time For National Nutrition Month: Precision, Innovation, and Connectivity

Body Composition Scale

A&D Holon Holdings Co LTD (TSE:7745)

We're excited to introduce our Body Composition Scale, which offers comprehensive health insights, supports goal tracking, boosts motivation, & raises health risk awareness by measuring 7 key metrics.” — Brad Wiltz, Director of the A&D Medical Business

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- March is National Nutrition Month—a perfect time to emphasize the importance of overall health and wellness. With the introduction of the Body Composition Scale, A&D Medical is making it easier for individuals to monitor their body composition and take proactive steps towards a healthier lifestyle. This innovative tool provides valuable insights into body fat percentage, muscle mass, and more, helping you stay informed and motivated on your wellness journey. Prioritizing nutrition and regular health monitoring can make a significant difference in your overall well-being.For nearly 50 years, A&D Medical has been a trusted leader in precision blood pressure monitoring and healthcare innovation. Today, we're thrilled to announce our BluetoothBody Composition Scale that measures up to seven different biometrics, including weight, Body Mass Index (BMI), body fat, muscle mass, and more for a complete picture of health. This exciting launch is part of A&D Medical’s commitment to advancing health monitoring technology and advancing our connected portfolio."We're excited to introduce our Body Composition Scale, which offers comprehensive health insights, supports goal tracking, boosts motivation, and raises health risk awareness by measuring seven key metrics. This enables users to track fitness progress, assess health risks beyond weight alone, and manage issues linked to high body fat, such as cardiovascular disease or diabetes," said Brad Wiltz, Director of the A&D Medical Business. "It offers a more complete picture of health."innovative Body Composition Scale is a reliable way to support health during Nutrition Month and throughout the year, whether managing existing conditions or promoting overall well-being. With its blend of precision and dependability, it highlights the importance of taking an active role in maintaining a healthier heart.A&D Medical’s Body Composition Scale Bluetooth® Body Composition Scale $38.99 - A&D Medical This Body Composition Scale is affordably priced and ideal for consumers looking to monitor their health with ease. Simply step on the scale for quick and accurate readings, offering insights into key metrics such as Body Mass Index, Muscle Mass Index, Body Fat Index, Visceral Fat Index, Body Water Index, and Basal Metabolic Rate. The scale automatically records and tracks 200 measurements and unlimited data on the highly rated Heart Track app, enabling trending and sharing for better health management.Health tracking is the latest trend, offering a new way to manage personal healthcare. It’s as simple as downloading an app. The A&D Heart Track App, designed by hypertension experts, empowers you on your health and wellness journey. You can share data directly with your doctor, making their job easier and potentially reducing appointment times and frequency.Tracking these specific metrics is crucial for maintaining overall health: Body Mass Index helps assess whether you're within a healthy weight range, while Muscle Mass Index indicates muscle health and strength. Body Fat Index provides insights into fat levels in your body, and Visceral Fat Index measures fat around vital organs, both of which are important for preventing chronic diseases. Body Water Index ensures proper hydration levels, and Basal Metabolic Rate shows the number of calories your body needs at rest. Not tracking these metrics can lead to unawareness of potential health issues, such as weight-related problems, muscle loss, unhealthy fat accumulation, increased risk of chronic diseases, dehydration, and mismanaged caloric intake.About A&D MedicalSince 1977, A&D Medical has been at the forefront of biometric monitoring solutions, offering blood pressure monitors, weight scales, activity monitors, and more for both consumers and professionals. We are dedicated to advancing connected health and biometric measurement solutions, supporting wellness and chronic condition management worldwide.A&D Medical is a division of A&D Company, Limited, a global manufacturer of measurement equipment with operations across Asia, Europe, Australia, Russia, North America, and South America. Our Americas headquarters is in Ann Arbor, MI.The new body composition scale is available for purchase at A&D Medical and at Amazon. Experience the future of health monitoring today. Visit our website to learn more about our new Body Composition Scale.The Bluetoothword mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc.

Body Composition Scale

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.