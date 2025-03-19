Governor Hochul Launches First Long Island Seafood Cuisine Trail

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the launch of the Long Island Seafood Cuisine Trail. Officially opened today, the South Shore Trail runs from Bay Shore to Montauk and is intended to drive business and tourism to locations proudly serving and selling locally raised and wild-caught, sustainably harvested fish and shellfish while promoting Long Island’s seafood industry. The Trail is a part of the State’s Blue Food Transformation initiative, first announced in the Governor’s 2024 State of the State proposal, which was created to reinvigorate New York’s aquaculture and wild-caught seafood industries and strengthen local food systems.

“Long Island’s aquaculture and seafood industries are vital to New York’s agricultural economy – they create jobs, support a healthy environment, and provide New Yorkers with fresh, nutritious seafood,” Governor Hochul said. “The Long Island Seafood Cuisine Trails highlight the amazing fish and shellfish harvested locally, showcase our outstanding small businesses, and attract more visitors to this incredible region.”

Long Island Seafood Cuisine Trails

Today’s announcement was made at a special ribbon cutting ceremony at The Snapper Inn in Oakdale where State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball joined representatives from Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) of Suffolk County, state and local elected officials, local business owners, and other partners to unveil the first of two planned Long Island Seafood Cuisine Trails. The Snapper Inn is on the western end of the South Shore Trail, which will include 20 official locations and other points of interest to spotlight New York’s seafood industry, and drive visitors to businesses that serve and sell locally wild-caught, sustainably harvested fish and shellfish. The North Shore Trail, which will run from Oyster Bay to Greenport, is under development and slated to launch in the coming months.

The event also featured a sneak peek of the forthcoming Long Island Seafood Cuisine Trail digital app, which will make it even easier for customers to discover Long Island establishments serving seafood-centric dishes. Currently under development, the app will guide customers to Long Island establishments where they can enjoy a fine local seafood meal, pick up a variety of oysters for a local oyster tasting, take-out a quick seafood lunch, or fillets from a local seafood shop to prepare a fish dinner at home. An online version of the app is available on the Long Island Seafood Trail website, and the mobile app is expected to be available on the Apple App Store and Google Play in the coming weeks.

Visitors are encouraged to follow the trail for locations that are known to appreciate and celebrate the bounty of Long Island’s waters while boosting business and supporting local fishing communities. Regional points of interest and local events are also integrated into the app to support a full tourism experience. Visit the Seafood Trail page on the Local Fish website for more information.

The Trail was created by CCE of Suffolk County’s Marine Program, in collaboration with the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets (AGM). AGM additionally worked closely with the New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) on the designation of the trails. A list of trail stops is available on the AGM website.

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “Long Island’s waters are abundant with fresh, delicious fish and shellfish, and our seafood industry works tirelessly in harvesting and raising these local delicacies. I encourage New Yorkers to visit any number of the many stops on the new Long Island Seafood Cuisine Trail to discover some delicious foods and help support our local aquaculture community.”

Cornell Cooperative Extension Suffolk Executive Director Vanessa Lockel said, “The CCE Suffolk Marine Program plays a key role in preserving Long Island’s waterways through science, restoration, and education. We are proud to have partnered on the Long Island Seafood Cuisine Trail, a project that aligns with our mission by highlighting the region's aquaculture and seafood industries—industries that are critical to both our economy and the health of our environment.”

Seafood Processing Feasibility Study

Also funded through the Governor’s Blue Food Transformation initiative, CCE of Suffolk County has engaged industry stakeholders and conducted research to define and mitigate challenges necessary to expand capacity for seafood processing on Long Island. The project examines operating models, locations, basic facility design, and capital budget as a baseline for standalone seafood processing facilities. A final draft report will be presented for industry feedback at the Long Island Seafood Summit this month.

Inter-Agency Task Force

In addition to the cuisine trails and feasibility study, the Governor also announced that AGM, the Department of Environmental Conservation, Empire State Development, Department of Health, New York Sea Grant, and other agencies involved in the production and marketing of seafood formed the New York State Seafood Interagency Workgroup. The group was tasked with evaluating and coordinating state policies and programs that impact aquaculture licensing, food safety, and economic development measures, and considering pathways for industry growth. The Workgroup’s final report is available online at the AGM website.

New York State has a diverse sustainable wild-caught seafood industry and growing aquaculture industry that harvest a variety of products including finfish, kelp, and shellfish. Commercial fishermen on Long Island sustainably harvested over 16 million pounds of finfish in 2023, worth over $28 million dollars. Montauk, the state’s largest commercial fishing port, is 51st in the nation for wild-caught seafood based on poundage, and 53rd in the nation based on dollar value.

From Long Island to the Finger Lakes, both small-scale and commercial-scale aquaculture operations grow fresh, safe, and sustainable seafood, and harvest wild-caught, sustainable fish. According to the most recent USDA Census of Agriculture, the aquaculture industry accounts for over 25 percent of farms on Long Island, with 155 operations in Suffolk County and 15 in Nassau County.​ Combined, the two counties generated over $14.5 million in sales in 2022.

Department of Environmental Conservation Acting Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Thanks to Governor Hochul's sustained support and protection of the South Shore’s irreplaceable marine habitat and resources, the Long Island Seafood Cuisine Trails initiative is gearing up to launch its first segment and celebrate the fantastic seafood associated with Long Island’s vibrant coastal culture and maritime traditions. DEC appreciates the work of our partners at the Department of Agriculture and Markets and their work to support local hatcheries, boosting the Long Island’s shellfish farming economy and complementing the State’s ongoing efforts to ensure the success of New York’s commercial fishing industry while protecting seafood for consumers.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Long Island is one of the epicenters of New York’s internationally recognized food and beverage industry, with its world-renowned vineyards, rich farmlands and storied fishing history. The Long Island Seafood Cuisine Trail, which New York State DOT proudly supports, will enhance sustainable and healthy aquaculture and is a perfect way for South Shore residents and visitors to take in Long Island’s pristine beaches and native wildlife, while enjoying some of the most nutritious and delicious seafood anywhere in the world. See you on the Trail!”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "The new Long Island Seafood Cuisine Trail will showcase the world class culinary offerings available to residents and visitors alike across the South Shore. This will highlight the importance of the region's aquaculture industry and introduce more people to the unique small businesses that are vital to local economies."

Long Island Farm Bureau Director Rob Carpenter said, “Commercial fishing and aquaculture are very important legacy industries on Long Island. Our fishermen, baymen, and oyster growers provide residents with some of the highest quality and most flavorful seafood found anywhere in the world. This seafood trail will help to promote the incredible restaurants, shops, and seafood products available right in our own backyard for residents to experience and enjoy.”

Long Island Oyster Growers Association President Eric Koepele said, “If Dorothy hailed from Long Island, every oyster shell trail would skip Oz for a seafood paradise like The Snapper Inn—where local oysters are shining gems behind the curtain. I encourage visitors to check out more beautiful locations over the rainbow on the Long Island Seafood Cuisine Trail to sample the best of Long Island’s delicious, fresh, local oysters.”

Long Island Commercial Fishing Association Executive Director Bonnie Brady said, “For far too long, consumers and visitors to Long Island had to be "in the know," to find the local specials of the day from restaurants, seafood shops, and boat-to-table small businesses. Now with the app, anyone can find the freshest Long Island seafood meal, north or south, no matter which Fork they live on or are visiting!”

Discover Long Island President and CEO Kristen Reynolds said, “Long Island’s rich maritime heritage and world-class seafood industry are key drivers of tourism and economic vitality for our region. As Long Island’s only accredited destination marketing organization with an audience of more than 10 million global viewers, we look forward to sharing this exciting new product, encouraging both locals and visitors to explore and support the small businesses, restaurants, and coastal communities that make our destination truly unique.”

New York State Restaurant Association President and CEO Melissa Fleischut said, “With its vibrant culinary scene, Long Island is renowned for its outstanding restaurants, and we’re delighted to see Governor Hochul and other state leaders continue their support for local businesses across the state. The summer months are a peak time for tourism, making the launch of the Long Island Seafood Cuisine Trails especially timely. We are eager to see the positive impact this initiative will have on the region's restaurant industry, driving both awareness and visitors to these local establishments.”

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “Cuisine trails are roadmaps to some of the best local food New York has to offer, guiding people to delicious meals and products while supporting the small businesses that serve them. The launch of the Long Island Seafood Cuisine Trails adds a new layer to New York’s expanding food trail system and we were proud to move this initiative forward in last year’s budget. It’s exciting to see the trail come to fruition, knowing it will give locals and visitors the chance to try the freshest catches, explore new communities, and discover hidden gems along the way.”

Assemblymember Donna Lupardo said, “I'm very pleased that the Long Island Seafood Cuisine Trail is up and running. We included the Blue Food Transformation Initiative in last year's state budget to support New York's aquaculture industry and initiatives like this. Cuisine Trails have proven to be very popular as they promote local food and farm businesses through agri-tourism. This new Trail and digital app will shine a spotlight on the locally raised and harvested fish and shellfish that Long Island is known for.”

Assemblymember Jarett Gandolfo said, “Long Island’s seafood industry isn’t just a key part of our local economy, it’s part of who we are. From family-owned restaurants to hardworking fishermen, so many livelihoods depend on a thriving aquaculture industry. The launch of the Long Island Seafood Cuisine Trail is a great way to highlight and support these businesses while also giving residents and visitors the chance to experience the incredible seafood our waters provide. Investing in our local seafood industry means protecting jobs, strengthening Long Island’s tourism, and preserving a tradition that has been passed down for generations. I’m genuinely excited to see this take off and be able to see the positive impact it will have on our community.”

Town of Islip Supervisor Angie Carpenter said, “Long Island's waterways are one of our greatest natural resources, and initiatives like the Seafood Cuisine Trail not only celebrate our long-standing maritime heritage but also support the hardworking individuals who sustain our local seafood industry. Through our Town's Shellfish Hatchery initiative, we are committed to protecting water quality, replenishing shellfish populations, and ensuring that locally harvested seafood remains a cornerstone of our economy and culture. I'm proud to stand alongside so many dedicated partners today as we continue working toward a thriving, sustainable future for Long Island.”

The Blue Food Transformation Initiative was announced in the Governor’s 2024 State of the State proposal to increase consumer demand for local food and strengthen the local food system. The effort will include $5 million in infrastructure funding to bolster marine agriculture, promote a healthy natural environment, and provide New Yorkers with a nutritious source of locally grown seafood. These investments build on the Governor’s commitment to boost demand for New York agricultural products, bolster New York's food supply chain, and ensure all New Yorkers can access fresh, local foods. This includes the Governor’s Executive Order 32 directing State agencies to increase the percentage of food sourced from New York farmers and producers to 30 percent of their total purchases within five years.

New York State continues to prioritize increasing access to food for all New Yorkers and providing new markets for farmers through a number of programs and initiatives, including the enhanced FreshConnect Fresh2You initiative, the Farmers’ Market Nutrition Programs, the Urban Farms and Community Gardens Grants Programs, and more. The Department also administers the Nourish New York program, which is slated for an additional $5 million investment in the Governor’s proposed Executive Budget this year.

The NYS 30 percent Initiative for schools, the State's Farm-to-School program, and child nutrition programs administered by the State Education Department are focused on buying more local products from New York farmers and increasing healthy and nutritious local foods for New York school lunches.

Additionally, the Governor is dedicating $50 million over five years to support regional cooking facilities that will facilitate the use of fresh New York State farm products in meal preparation for K-12 school children and a $10 million grant program to support the establishment of farm markets, supermarkets, food cooperatives, and other similar retail food stores, along with supporting infrastructure in underserved communities and regions of the State.

Learn about the AGM’s programs and initiatives focused on providing new markets for farmers, increasing food access to underserved communities, and building healthier communities on the AGM website at the “Healthy Communities” page.