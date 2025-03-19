Hartzell Engine Tech’s PowerUP Magnetos Receive PMA for Bendix S-20 / S-200 Series

Commonly Found on Robinson R22, R44 & Cirrus SR22, SR22T

With a legacy of manufacturing FAA/PMA parts to support the industry, Hartzell Engine Tech is offering PowerUP brand all-new direct magneto replacements for Bendix S-20 and S-200 series.”
— Hartzell Engine Tech Vice President of Engineering Rick Quave
MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hartzell Engine Tech, a Signia Aerospace Company, and a trusted manufacturer of aviation components for General Aviation and military markets, has received FAA Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) for its PowerUP brand Bendix S-20 and S-200 direct replacement 4- and 6-cylinder magnetos.

These PowerUP magnetos are FAA approved for use on Lycoming and Continental brand engines, including applications for Robinson R22 and R44 helicopters, as well as Cirrus SR22 and SR22T fixed-wing aircraft.

"With a legacy of manufacturing FAA/PMA parts to support the industry, Hartzell Engine Tech is offering PowerUP brand all-new direct magneto replacements for Bendix S-20 and S-200 series,” said Hartzell Engine Tech Vice President of Engineering Rick Quave. “Designed with performance improvements in key components like the coil, capacitor, breaker points, and impulse coupling, the PowerUP magneto delivers superior quality and reliability for aircraft owners."

Hartzell Engine Tech continues to advance ignition system technology with its PowerUP brand and anticipates further technological developments related to the PowerUP product line, including further PMA expansion.

The newly approved PowerUP direct replacement magnetos offer pilots and aircraft owners a high-quality alternative that is not subject to other manufacturers’ Service Bulletins or Airworthiness Directives. With proven reliability, these magnetos incorporate key performance improvements, including:

Contact assemblies featuring a stainless-steel mainspring with precision-aligned contacts.
Torx drive screws in key locations, including ship-loose harness attaching screws.
Hex-and-slot timing and vent plugs for easier serviceability.
Durable billet breaker covers for enhanced longevity.

Aviation professionals seeking a dependable and high-performing alternative to existing magnetos can now benefit from PowerUP’s latest FAA/PMA-approved solutions, including a complete line of replacement parts, overhaul services, and 500-hour inspection capabilities.

About Hartzell Engine Tech
Hartzell Engine Tech offers a product portfolio consisting of PowerUP Ignition Systems, Janitrol Aero, Fuelcraft, Plane-Power, Sky-Tec, and AeroForce Turbocharger Systems. Together these brands provide excellent engine accessories and heating solutions for General Aviation and the military. For more info go to hartzell.aero.

About Signia Aerospace
Signia Aerospace is a global, integrated provider of high-performance systems and specialized components for the aerospace industry. Signia currently operates several complementary business segments: Thermal Management (key brands include ACE Thermal Systems and Mezzo Technologies), Mission Systems (key brands include Onboard Systems International, Onboard Systems Hoist & Winch, Lifesaving Systems, and Meeker Aviation), Cleveland Wheel & Brake Systems, and Hartzell Aviation (key brands include Hartzell Propeller, Hartzell Engine Tech, and Hartzell Aerospace Welding & Manufacturing). The Signia brands are leaders in their respective categories and provide a compelling value proposition to both aerospace and defense OEMs and operators. For more information visit www.signiaaerospace.com.

Jim Gregory for Hartzell Engine Tech
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-706-9147
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Hartzell Engine Tech’s PowerUP Magnetos Receive PMA for Bendix S-20 / S-200 Series

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Jim Gregory for Hartzell Engine Tech
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-706-9147
Company/Organization

James Gregory Consultancy llc
Metro Kansas City Area,
United States
+1 316-706-9147
Visit Newsroom
About

James Gregory Consultancy gives you a high performing Public Relations executive at a fraction of the cost of a full-time professional. Let me help your company increase its visibility and profile through cost-effective public relations. I can make smaller organizations appear much larger and I can add PR uplift to larger companies. I founded James Gregory Consultancy to promote capabilities of organizations involved in aviation. I have helped more than 50 aviation organizations, including OEMs Beech, Boeing, Cessna, Dassault, Hawker, Learjet and Piper. I’ve helped spread the word about dozens of new aircraft for OEMs including Boeing, Learjet, Beech, Hawker and Piper, plus FBOs, MROs, a pilot training organization, air medical providers, avionics manufacturers, and about every facet of the industry. The secret of my success is so simple that I’m happy to share it: I work hard. I work long. And I work with such total dedication that every client feels as though they are my only client.

James Gregory Consultancy llc

More From This Author
Hartzell Engine Tech’s PowerUP Magnetos Receive PMA for Bendix S-20 / S-200 Series
IADA Names Sean McGeough Chair of Foundation Board
Hartzell Propeller’s Tanis Preheat Systems Approved for Airbus H135
View All Stories From This Author