Hartzell Engine Tech’s PowerUP Magnetos Receive PMA for Bendix S-20 / S-200 Series
Commonly Found on Robinson R22, R44 & Cirrus SR22, SR22T
With a legacy of manufacturing FAA/PMA parts to support the industry, Hartzell Engine Tech is offering PowerUP brand all-new direct magneto replacements for Bendix S-20 and S-200 series.”MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hartzell Engine Tech, a Signia Aerospace Company, and a trusted manufacturer of aviation components for General Aviation and military markets, has received FAA Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) for its PowerUP brand Bendix S-20 and S-200 direct replacement 4- and 6-cylinder magnetos.
— Hartzell Engine Tech Vice President of Engineering Rick Quave
These PowerUP magnetos are FAA approved for use on Lycoming and Continental brand engines, including applications for Robinson R22 and R44 helicopters, as well as Cirrus SR22 and SR22T fixed-wing aircraft.
"With a legacy of manufacturing FAA/PMA parts to support the industry, Hartzell Engine Tech is offering PowerUP brand all-new direct magneto replacements for Bendix S-20 and S-200 series,” said Hartzell Engine Tech Vice President of Engineering Rick Quave. “Designed with performance improvements in key components like the coil, capacitor, breaker points, and impulse coupling, the PowerUP magneto delivers superior quality and reliability for aircraft owners."
Hartzell Engine Tech continues to advance ignition system technology with its PowerUP brand and anticipates further technological developments related to the PowerUP product line, including further PMA expansion.
The newly approved PowerUP direct replacement magnetos offer pilots and aircraft owners a high-quality alternative that is not subject to other manufacturers’ Service Bulletins or Airworthiness Directives. With proven reliability, these magnetos incorporate key performance improvements, including:
Contact assemblies featuring a stainless-steel mainspring with precision-aligned contacts.
Torx drive screws in key locations, including ship-loose harness attaching screws.
Hex-and-slot timing and vent plugs for easier serviceability.
Durable billet breaker covers for enhanced longevity.
Aviation professionals seeking a dependable and high-performing alternative to existing magnetos can now benefit from PowerUP’s latest FAA/PMA-approved solutions, including a complete line of replacement parts, overhaul services, and 500-hour inspection capabilities.
About Hartzell Engine Tech
Hartzell Engine Tech offers a product portfolio consisting of PowerUP Ignition Systems, Janitrol Aero, Fuelcraft, Plane-Power, Sky-Tec, and AeroForce Turbocharger Systems. Together these brands provide excellent engine accessories and heating solutions for General Aviation and the military. For more info go to hartzell.aero.
About Signia Aerospace
Signia Aerospace is a global, integrated provider of high-performance systems and specialized components for the aerospace industry. Signia currently operates several complementary business segments: Thermal Management (key brands include ACE Thermal Systems and Mezzo Technologies), Mission Systems (key brands include Onboard Systems International, Onboard Systems Hoist & Winch, Lifesaving Systems, and Meeker Aviation), Cleveland Wheel & Brake Systems, and Hartzell Aviation (key brands include Hartzell Propeller, Hartzell Engine Tech, and Hartzell Aerospace Welding & Manufacturing). The Signia brands are leaders in their respective categories and provide a compelling value proposition to both aerospace and defense OEMs and operators. For more information visit www.signiaaerospace.com.
