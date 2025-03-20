ModeOne Announces New Smartphone Data Collection Features ahead of Legalweek 2025

Demos of ModeOne Available During Legalweek

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ahead of Legalweek 2025, ModeOne Technologies Inc. , the leader in targeted, remote smartphone collection, announces two new smartphone data collection features, along with the expanded availability of two battle-tested features. Together, these four advanced capabilities give clients greater customization and control over their data management strategies and faster, scalable, and more targeted approaches to smartphone data collection, assessment, and workflows.New Features:• Client-Controlled Cloud Storage. Client-Controlled Cloud Storage gives clients greater flexibility in choosing where their collected and exported smartphone data is stored. This enhancement allows organizations to integrate their preferred cloud storage solutions—such as AWS and Azure—seamlessly into their existing infrastructure. Clients can optimize storage region selection, security configurations, and data accessibility, ensuring their data resides closer to other critical systems. By leveraging their own cloud environments, organizations can enhance compliance, reduce data management costs, and streamline internal workflows, all while continuing to benefit from ModeOne’s industry-leading mobile data collection capabilities.• Participant Exclusion. Participant Exclusion gives clients the ability to exclude specific participants from a collection. An addition to current filtering options by app, date range, and participant inclusion, clients can now choose whether the list of participants they enter should be excluded, offering greater control over the scope of collected communications. This added flexibility allows organizations to work closely with their end clients to ensure collections are precisely targeted and privacy-conscious. Whether narrowing the scope to only relevant conversations or intelligently excluding personal or private communications, this feature supports defensible, consent-based collections while maintaining the integrity of investigative and compliance workflows.Features with Expanded Availability:• ModeOne Triage. ModeOne Triage is a metadata-only compliance collection solution, enabling organizations to perform quick-touch evaluations and delivering rapid insights without the need for a full data extraction. Designed for early-stage analysis, ModeOne Triage helps investigative teams quickly assess key details such as communication patterns, timestamps, and participant metadata, streamlining decision-making from the outset. ModeOne Triage is ideal for organizations looking to prioritize relevant data, reduce unnecessary collection volumes, and accelerate investigative workflows. By offering a faster, more targeted approach to smartphone data assessment, this feature empowers legal, compliance, and investigative teams with actionable intelligence—sooner.• ModeOne API for Relativity. ModeOne’s Relativity integration enables clients to directly connect ModeOne’s smartphone data collection capabilities with RelativityOne or Relativity Server environments. Through the ModeOne Integration Application, organizations can seamlessly transfer collected data in RSMF format into a Relativity Workspace for enhanced review, analysis, and case management, eliminating manual data transfers, and ensuring faster access to critical insights while maintaining a secure, defensible process. It allows investigative and legal teams to leverage ModeOne’s targeted mobile data collections within their existing Relativity ecosystem for more efficient, scalable eDiscovery and compliance workflows.“ModeOne is constantly improving our solutions to meet the needs of our customers, providing them with essential tools for flexible collection of data, along with seamless and streamlined workflows,” said Matthew Rasmussen, CEO and Founder, ModeOne. “We’re offering these new and expanded capabilities so all of our customers can experience the benefits of integrated technologies and advanced innovations.”The ModeOne Experience at Legalweek 2025Those attending Legalweek 2025 can experience a demo of ModeOne by connecting with us at the following times and locations:• Cimplifi Lounge: Tuesday, March 25, 10:15amET and Wednesday, March 26 3pmET. Americas Hall 1, Booth 2225• Privately scheduled demosContact us at info@modeone.io to schedule a demo and connect with us at the show.ModeOne’s technology streamlines the collection of mobile data, eliminating the need for physical device shipments, costly forensic teams, and time-intensive manual processes. The end-to-end SaaS solution provides a seamless, defensible, and efficient way for legal teams, corporations, and investigators to remotely collect mobile data without the high costs and logistical complexities traditionally associated with forensic data collection. For more information about ModeOne’s services visit https://modeone.io/. About ModeOne TechnologiesModeOne is the leading provider of targeted, remote mobile data collection solutions, enabling corporations, law firms, and investigators to efficiently collect, process, analyze, and manage digital evidence from smartphones. With a focus on security, efficiency, and compliance, ModeOne’s innovative approach reduces costs and streamlines the data collection process without a physical mobile collection kit or onsite technicians. The patented SaaS solution’s data targeting capability protects the privacy of data custodians and doesn’t require custodians to relinquish their devices or interrupt use of their phones during the collection process. ModeOne is a Trusted Partner of the Global EDRM Alliance and a validated technology partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network. For more information about ModeOne, please contact us at info@modeone.io or visit us online at www.modeone.io

