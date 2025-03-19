LINDA HICKAM'S ‘THE TAIL OF LITTLE BIT’ WINS BEST CHILDREN’S BOOK AT THE GREATER SOUTHEAST BOOK FESTIVAL

This book is a heartfelt reminder that while we can’t change how we look; we can change how we feel about it.” — Award-winning author, Linda Hickam

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Tail of Little Bit , the debut children’s book by first-time author Linda Hickam, is making waves in the literary world by winning the Best Children’s Book at the Greater Southeast Book Festival. The book published by Headline Books and delightfully illustrated by the talented Jan Philpot, has already been chosen as a Gold Mom’s Choice Winner.More than just a big fish story, The Tail of Little Bit is a beautiful and deeply moving tale that celebrates acceptance, courage, friendship, and the beauty of being different. Inspired by a real-life goldfish with unique physical traits, the story follows Little Bit’s journey of self-discovery and the impact he makes on those around him, both human and finned and is already capturing hearts across the country.“This book is a heartfelt reminder that while we can’t change how we look, we can change how we feel about it,” says Hickam. “It’s a message I hope resonates with children and the adults who love them for years to come.”With its powerful themes of empathy and understanding, The Tail of Little Bit has struck a chord with readers, educators, and festival judges alike. The awards recognize not only the book’s tender storytelling and captivating illustrations but also the author’s passion for telling a good story plus the potential of the work to reach a wider audience.The Tail of Little Bit is available for purchase on Amazon , Headline Books website and everywhere books are sold.About The Book:From his birth, Little Bit's unusual characteristics set him apart. With big bulgy eyes, and a curved tail that caused him to swim in circles or up and down spiral patterns, Little Bit quickly captured the attention of "PondMom" and “PondDad” (Linda and Homer). "He couldn't swim like the other fish," Linda says, "which made him different and not quite acceptable to the other goldfish. They were mean to him, and he had to hide under a rock."To save Little Bit, PondMom and PondDad brought the tiny fish inside to live in an aquarium where they could give him special help. They even bought him a friend, a beautiful goldfish with flowing silver fins and tail they named Buddy.At first, Buddy was afraid of Little Bit because of the odd way he looked and swam, but PondMom lectured the new goldfish, "Little Bit can't change the way he looks, but you can change the way you feel about it." Buddy accepted this, and he and Little Bit grew closer, with Buddy even helping to feed his tiny friend. After a while, Buddy didn't even notice that Little Bit was any different and they became great friends.Eventually, they grew too big for their aquarium, and it was decided they needed to be moved to the pond. Although his “PondParents” feared the worst for Little Bit, his best friend Buddy was both beautiful and wise and he helped teach the other goldfish in the pond to give Little Bit a chance to fit in. Before long, the two new aquarium fish were a happy part of the pond's goldfish family.About the Author:Linda Hickam is the wife and longtime editor of bestselling, award-winning author Homer Hickam. She was raised in a large, loving family on the last hill of the Appalachians, where everyday nature was their wonderful playground. Her rocket engineer dad also taught them about the critters and amphibians in their yard, which had a creek running through it, and she continues to love nature today.Linda enjoyed a long career in the space industry in her hometown, Huntsville, Alabama, also known as “Rocket City USA," where she served as a graphic artist and a copywriter. As a scuba diving professional, Linda lived in the Caribbean for several years, swimming among all the beautiful marine life under the ocean. Linda now divides her time between Huntsville and St. John, US Virgin Islands, with her husband Homer Hickam, #1 New York Times best-selling author of Rocket Boys, made into the movie "October Sky." Homer is her first reader and editor when not fulfilling his duties as "PondDad" and father of their rescue kitties.Kentucky-based illustrator Jan Philpot brought the pond and fish to life in both these books. Jan has illustrated six children's books, including the award-winners "The Snowman Project" by Angie Dixon and "Now and Zen" by Dreama Denver. She has also illustrated twelve teacher resource books and has been a professional artist for over fifty years

