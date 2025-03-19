Minister Pemmy Majodina hosts high-level delegates at AU-AIP Water Investment Summit, 20 Mar

Water and Sanitation Minister, Ms Pemmy Majodina, will host a distinguished group of high-level delegates at the Preparatory Meeting for the African Union-Africa Water Investment Programme (AU-AIP) Water Investment Summit 2025. The meeting will take place on the sidelines of the International Water Association (IWA) Congress, on Thursday, 20 March 2025 in Cape Town.

The preparatory meeting is a critical step towards the AU-AIP Water Investment Summit, scheduled for August 2025 in Cape Town. The Summit aims to mobilise at least USD 30 billion annually for climate-resilient water and sanitation initiatives across Africa, aligning with South Africa’s G20 Presidency priorities on economic growth, climate sustainability, and enhanced financing for development.

Minister Majodina will welcome a diverse group of delegates, including:

H.E. Jakaya Kikwete, Former President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Chair of the Global Water Partnership Southern Africa (GWPSA), and Co-Chair of the Africa Water Investment Panel, which includes sitting and former Presidents and eminent leaders. (President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa is also a member of the AIP Panel.)

Eng. Arif Alkalali, General Supervisor of the General Directorate for Water Resources in the Ministry of Water, Environment, and Agriculture, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Anxious Jongwe Masuka, Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water, and Rural Resettlement, Zimbabwe.

Collins Nzovu, Minister of Water Development and Sanitation, Republic of Zambia.

Dr. Cheikh Tidiane Dièye, Minister of Water and Sanitation, Republic of Senegal, and President of the African Ministers’ Council on Water (AMCOW).

The preparatory meeting will bring together key stakeholders, including government representatives, international development agencies, private sector investors, and civil society organisations, to refine the objectives, thematic areas, and expected outcomes of the Summit scheduled for August.

The meeting will also serve as a platform to consolidate bilateral partnerships and secure commitments. Additionally, it will ensure that the Summit aligns with South Africa’s G20 Presidency goals and effectively contributes to water security and investment mobilisation in Africa.

Media representatives are invited to cover the preparatory meeting's opening and closing sessions, as well as the high-level discussions on mobilising commitments for water investments in Africa.

Media members are invited to attend and cover the meeting as follows:

Date: Thursday, 20 March 2025

Venue: The Capital 15 on Orange, Cape Town CBD

Time: 10:00 am

Members of the media will also have the opportunity to engage with the delegates after the meeting.

