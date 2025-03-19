Minister Dean Macpherson host EPWP Listening Tour, 20 Mar
The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will launch the next leg of his Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) Listening Tour in Upington, Northern Cape, on Thursday, 20 March 2025. Following the Listening Tour, the Minister will conduct an oversight visit to the construction of a new Magistrate’s Court in Keimoes, at the request of the Department of Justice & Constitutional Development.
The Minister will be joined by the Northern Cape MEC for Public Works, Fufe Makatong, and ZF Mgcawu District Municipality Mayor, Maryna Basson.
The nationwide EPWP Listening Tour aims to engage directly with communities about their experiences with the programme, addressing challenges and gathering insights to inform a re-imagined EPWP focused on long-term socio-economic empowerment.
Media are invited to attend as follows:
EPWP Listening Tour
Date: Thursday, 20 March 2025
Time: 10:00-12:00
Venue: Northern Cape Rural TVET College, Upington
Google Maps Address
Keimoes Magistrate Court Oversight Visit
Date: Thursday, 20 March 2025
Time: 14:00-16:00
Venue: Keimoes Magistrate Court, Northern Cape
Google Maps Address
For enquiries:
James de Villiers
Spokesperson to the Minister
Cell: 082 766 0276
E-mail: James.Devilliers@dpw.gov.za
Lesego Moretlwe
EPWP PR & Communications
Cell: 082 957 3677
E-mail: Lesego.moretlwe@dpw.gov.za
