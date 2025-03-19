Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,747 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,141 in the last 365 days.

Sport, Arts and Culture on media accreditation for Human Rights Day commemoration

The government, through the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, in collaboration with the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development and the Eastern Cape Provincial Government, will host the 2025 National Human Rights Day Commemoration on Friday, 21 March at the Derrick Ferreira Stadium in Kariega.

Members of the media who have applied for accreditation to cover the commemoration are requested to collect their tags as follows:

Collection venue: Drostdy Museum, Kariega

Day 1 – Wednesday, 19 March
Time: 11h00 - 16h00

Day 2 – Thursday, 20 March
Time: 09h00 - 16h00

Day 3 – Friday, 21 March
Time: 07h00 - 10h30

NB: You are required to bring your ID and/or Press Card when collecting your accreditation.

New applications will not be accepted.

No drones will be allowed at the venue on 21 March.

Enquiries:
Madimetja Moleba
Cell: 066 301 4675

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Sport, Arts and Culture on media accreditation for Human Rights Day commemoration

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more