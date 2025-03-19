Sport, Arts and Culture on media accreditation for Human Rights Day commemoration

The government, through the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, in collaboration with the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development and the Eastern Cape Provincial Government, will host the 2025 National Human Rights Day Commemoration on Friday, 21 March at the Derrick Ferreira Stadium in Kariega.

Members of the media who have applied for accreditation to cover the commemoration are requested to collect their tags as follows:

Collection venue: Drostdy Museum, Kariega

Day 1 – Wednesday, 19 March

Time: 11h00 - 16h00

Day 2 – Thursday, 20 March

Time: 09h00 - 16h00

Day 3 – Friday, 21 March

Time: 07h00 - 10h30

NB: You are required to bring your ID and/or Press Card when collecting your accreditation.

New applications will not be accepted.

No drones will be allowed at the venue on 21 March.

Enquiries:

Madimetja Moleba

Cell: 066 301 4675

