Minister Buti Manamela monitors situation at University of the Free State

The Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr Buti Manamela, is actively engaging with the leadership and stakeholders at the University of the Free State (UFS) following ongoing student protests. The situation escalated yesterday, resulting in a serious incident in which several security officials sustained severe injuries.

The Minister has been briefed on the university’s decision to temporarily close the institution until stability is restored. The gravity of the situation necessitates that the safety and security of all students, staff, and property be prioritised.

“The violence that led to serious injuries is deeply regrettable and completely unacceptable. Our thoughts are with the injured officials and their families, and we wish them a full and speedy recovery. While we recognise the right to protest, it must remain peaceful and within the prescripts of the law. The destruction of infrastructure and violence against persons and property only serve to undermine legitimate concerns and jeopardise the academic future of all students,” said Minister Manamela.

Minister Manamela remains in direct and ongoing contact with the Vice-Chancellor of UFS. A key focus for the Minister is the preservation of the 2025 academic year. He has directed the Department to work closely with the university to develop contingency plans that will minimise academic disruption and ensure that no student is unfairly prejudiced by the temporary closure.

The Minister calls on all student leaders, members of the university community, and all concerned parties to choose the path of constructive engagement over destruction.

